Following a successful inaugural run of shows, the series is back to offer people a voyage through contemporary music, interweaving styles and traditions across the spectrums of electronic, jazz, nu-funk, neo-soul, Latin and African music.

The first instalment included incredible performances from all-women Afro-Latin jazz band Colectiva, Brit jazz-funk group Secret Night Gang (fresh from supporting Khruangbin), and neo-soul Brighton-based outfit Yakul, as well as featuring emerging local bands and DJs.

The monthly series in Portsmouth Guildhall’s Studio space kicks off again on Thursday, October 20, with London-based jazz pianist DoomCannon performing his debut album Renaissance. DoomCannon is supported by local black artists Baby Panna whose rapping draws inspiration from artists like Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Frank Ocean, Dark Star Graver whose influences stretch from RnB and hip-hop to rock and pop, and DJ FKA Nigs, whose sets centres around artists of the African and Black diaspora, celebrating how music connects, guides, educates and heals us.

Friday, November 25 sees young guitarist and vocalist Rosie Frater-Taylor bring her unique brand of jazz, folk, pop and soul to the studio. Think Joni Mitchell meets George Benson.

Portsmouth saxophonist Rich Muscat is supporting, performing his spiritual jazz-inspired debut album Karmic Limitations. Nothing Ventured Vinyl will bring their arsenal of records and fine taste as DJs.

The series will round out the year with a funky night on Thursday, December 8 with Mulvey’s Medicine who will play their trademark booty-shaking, foot-tapping funky jazz. They will be supported by local band Beatroot, a nine-piece instrumental band drawing on a wide range of influences to create a unique, big brass-heavy sound. Wax Equities’ Tom Finch will provide the grooves throughout the night.

Moses Milner, director of TPL says: ‘We are excited to bring music and bands to Portsmouth that are cutting edge, high quality, culturally diverse and rooted in a history of different musical currents and traditions. We can’t wait to give audiences the chance to experience some amazing new music. We hope to inspire and foster the development of the musical imagination and possibilities within the city.’

Chief executive of The Guildhall Trust, Andy Grays adds: ‘We are delighted to be working in collaboration with The People’s Lounge to develop our programme of new and world music, which has proven to be such a popular feature of Victorious Festival.

‘We work with a number of local promoters to offer a rich and diverse selection of performances in our more intimate Guildhall Studio space that is completely different to anything on offer anywhere else in the city and we are sure this autumn’s series will be a great addition to the programme.’

TPL will also donate all proceeds over the series to the charity Arms Around the Child, who help children living in adversity across the world and in the UK.

