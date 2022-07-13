Bob Dylan announces four UK dates at London Palladium as part of Rough And Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour

MUSIC legend Bob Dylan has today announced his first UK shows in more than five years.

By Chris Broom
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:21 am

The nine dates are part of his Rough And Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour.

This autumn, the tour arrives in Europe, with the first of four intimate shows at London’s famous Palladium Theatre beginning on October 19. He will also play Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena, followed by concerts in Hull, Nottingham and two final shows in Glasgow.

Bob Dylan performing in Los Angeles, 2012. Picture by AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The tour began last December in Milwaukee, USA. Since then, the Blowin' in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin’ hitmaker has played 74 concerts all over the country, performing to tens of thousands of rapturous fans, thrilled to see this mercurial musician live.

The shows are non-phone events – the audience will have to put their phones into a Yondr bag, which they can keep with them until after the show.

All shows start at 8pm.

Tickets go on sale at 10am, Friday, July 15. Go to ticketmaster.co.uk.

