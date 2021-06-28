Following the postponement of Boomtown, those behind the 66,000 capacity music and theatrical festival have announced the launch of Boom Village.

The smaller music festival released limited tickets to the anticipated event on Monday evening.

The family-friendly and sustainability focused music festival will take place in the Matterley Estate near Winchester for four nights from August 12-15.

Boom Village will go ahead this summer after Boomtown 2021 was called off, with tickets automatically rolled over to next year's event. Picture: Boomtown.

Revellers will be treated to a variety of spaces including dancing on the sandy floors of the iconic sun-soaked Forest Parties and being able to rest and rejuvenate in the Forgotten Valley – a craft themed area. There will also be wellness and family entertainment.

Hundreds of musicians, colourful walkabout performers, parades and theatre shows will be present.

There will be a focus on UK artists, where the audience can expect all styles of underground electronic music as well as grassroots live bands.

Lak Mitchell, co-founder and creative director said: ‘After starting and stopping six events over the past two years we really can’t quite believe this is happening and are so excited to bring Boom Village into the world.

‘We will be harnessing the original Boomtown creative concept and bringing our smaller scale event to life with all the knowledge, understanding and skills that we collectively have gained over the years.

‘Boom village is going to be truly special on every level. The whole team is working really hard to make sure we emerge into this post-Covid world with a new sense of what it truly means to come together, connect, respect and celebrate.’

To buy tickets go to: queue.kaboodle.co.uk/?c=kaboodle&e=8899211

