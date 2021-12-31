Bridgerton is a Netflix Original series and the story follows Daphne, the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut on Regency London's marriage market.

The show is based on Julia Quinn's eight-part novel series, with the storyline from the first season adapted from 'The Duke and I'.

Will Rege-Jean Page return as the Duke of Hastings in the upcoming series of Bridgerton?

The first series of the Netflix show saw Daphne (played by Phoebe Dynevor) find love as her life is discussed in the high society scandal papers by Lady Whistledown.

At the end of the first season, Lady Whistledown's identity was revealed, but what could be in store for the second season?

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Bridgerton:

When will season two be released?

Bridgerton fans can expect the second instalment on March 25, 2022, after the release date was announced on Christmas Day this year.

How to watch

Season one of Bridgerton is still available on streaming platform Netflix and the second season will be available on the site on the release date.

Viewers will need a Netflix account to watch the series, with subscriptions starting from £5.99.

Who will appear in the new season?

There will be many new and returning faces in the new series of Bridgerton.

The returning cast include:

-Daphne Bridgerton

-Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)

-Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton)

-Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey)

-Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell)

-Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie)

-Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson)

-Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker)

-Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel)

-Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh)

-Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen)

-Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker).

It was announced last year that Simone Ashley will be joining the cast to play Anthony's love interest Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran will play Edwina Sharma and Rupert Young will play a new character named Jack.

In April last year, Deadline confirmed two more cast members, Shelley Conn and Calam Lynch.

Will Rege-Jean Page return to the show?

Sadly, Rege-Jean will not be returning for the second season of Bridgerton.

According to the actor, it was always the plan for the Duke of Hastings to feature only in the first season.

He told Variety: "It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year.’

He also added that he enjoyed his part on the show as 'it felt like a limited series.’

What will happen in season two?

In Julia Quinn's second novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, Anthony becomes Viscount Bridgerton after his father dies from a bee sting.

It has been confirmed that the show will continue to follow the novels and season two will focus on Anthony's quest for love as he meets his match in Kate Sharma.

Each of the eight novels follows a character's journey to finding love and it can be presumed that future seasons will see other Bridgerton characters search for their true match.

