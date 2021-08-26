The Clive New Big Band will play on the first Wednesday of every month at Locks Heath Working Men’s Club, also known as Park Gate Social Club.

Events will start from September 1, playing from 8pm to 10.30pm at the Duncan Road venue.

Entry is free, but guests are asked to support the bar and raffle.

The Clive New Big Band.

There will also be a dance floor.

Free car parking is available down Bastin's Close to the rear of the club and guests will have to log their car registrations.

The band has had to leave Park Gate’s British Legion Club after 23 years, but the band looks forward to welcoming guests back again.

There are 17 members of the Clive New Big Band, with players from Petersfield, Fareham, Portsmouth, Gosport.

The band originated in Portsmouth and plays at venues mainly within a 20 radius of Portsmouth.

Vicky Newman, organiser, said: ‘We’re carrying on the tradition - Clive took over the band about 10 years after it started, and it’s been under his name for 65 years.

‘Come along and join in - it is free.’

Clive New passed away, but the band continues in his memory, being organised by current band members.

