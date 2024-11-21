Coachella 2025: Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone to headline 2025 - full line-up revealed
- Coachella have announced their line-up for their 2025 event.
- Taking place once again at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone have been revealed as this year’s headliners.
- Here’s the full list of acts announced - including a rather strong British contingent next year.
The full line-up for the 2025 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been revealed, as the now iconic poster is now doing the rounds online - you know the one.
The 2025 event is set to be headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone; while this would mark Lady Gaga’s second time headlining the event after her 2017 performance and Post Malone’s second time performing at the event, it marks the first time that the punk icons have performed at Coachella Festival.
Elsewhere in the announcement reveals that Missy Elliot, Benson Boon and Megan Thee Stallion will all be performing across the two-weekend event while there is an incredibly strong British contingent performing at next year’s event.
Charli XCX, Prodigy, Beth Gibbons, fka Twigs, SOFT PLAY and Bob Vylan are just a small number of UK performers set to take over Empire Polo Club in Indio, California when the event is held across the weekends of April 11 to April 13 and then April 18 to April 20 2025.
Here’s the full list of acts announced by Coachella performing at next year’s event.
Who is playing Coachella 2025?
Full list of artists is correct as of writing
Friday April 11 and 18 2025
- Lady Gaga
- Missy Elliott
- Benson Boone
- Marías
- LISA
- Prodigy
- Parcels
- FKA twigs
- Mustard Mau
- P
- GloRilla
- Yeat
- the Go-Go's
- MARINA
- Djo
- Tyla Sara
- Landry
- Thee Sacred Souls
- d4vd
- Artemas
- Miike Snow
- Three 6 Mafia
- Chris Lorenzo
- SAINT JHN
- 4batz
- Vintage Culture
- Tink
- Maribou State
- Eyedress
- A.G. Cook
- CAZRIEL & Paco Amoroso
- Chris Stussy
- Damian Lazarus
- julie
- Austin Millz
- Lola Young
- Tinlicker
- SPEED
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- Ravyn Lenae
- Beltran
- TOPS
- Los Mirlos
- PARISI
- Pete Tong
- Ahmed Spins
- KNEECAP
- Shermanology
- vs self
- HiTech
- Moon Boots
- Coco & Breezy Glixen
- EREZ
Saturday April 12 and 19 2025
- Green Day
- Charli XCX
- MISFITS
- Keinemusik
- Above & Beyond
- Anitta Ivan
- Cornejo Clairo
- ENHYPEN
- Shoreline Mafia
- T-Pain
- Hanumankind
- Sam Fender
- Japanese Breakfast
- Beth Gibbons
- Darkside
- Eli Brown
- Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil
- Jimmy Eat World
- Viagra Boys
- Disco Lines
- Blonde Redhead
- Amelie Lens.
- Alok
- Yo Gabba Gabba!
- Glass Beams
- The Dare
- 2hollis
- Mind Against Massano
- Klangkuenstler
- salute
- horsegiirl
- El Malilla
- Medium Build
- underscores
- Indo Warehouse
- Indira Paganotto
- Infected Mushroom
- Rawayana
- Layton Giordani
- DJ Gigola
- HAAi
- Judeline
- Together Pangea
- Bob Vylan
- Prison Affair
- Talón
Sunday April 13 and 20 2025
- Post Malone
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Zedd
- Junior H
- JENNIE
- Kraftwerk
- beabadoobee
- Polo & Pan
- XG
- Basement Jaxx
- Keshi
- Chase & Status
- Still Woozy
- Sammy Virji
- Jessie Murph
- Arca
- Rema
- Shaboozey
- Ty Dolla $ign
- Circle Jerks
- Ben Böhmer
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Boris Brejcha
- Dixon x Jimi Jules
- Muni Long
- Amaarae
- BigXthaPlug
- Snow Strippers
- Fcukers
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Dennis Cruz
- VTSS
- The Beaches
- Wisp
- MEUTE
- Francis Mercier
- Hope Tala
- Sparrow & Barbossa
- Ginger Root
- AMÉMÉ
- SOFT PLAY
- Mohamed Ramadan
- GEL
- Kumo 99
- DESIREE
- Tripolism
- Yulia Niko
When are tickets for Coachella 2025 on sale?
Presale for the 2025 edition of Coachella is set to go on sale on November 22 2024 at 11am PT (7pm GMT) through the festival’s website - but you should be registering immediately and plan for attending the second weekend due to the high volume of interest in the first weekend.
What are your thoughts on the line-up for Coachella 2025 and is it enough for you to spend money on tickets and travel to head over next year? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.
