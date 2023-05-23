The 54-year-old has become one of the country’s most recognisable and distinctive performers, and is considered by many to be ‘comedy royalty’. His new tour, titled The Man Who Could See Through S***, will take him across the UK and Ireland through this year and 2024.

In the announcement, he said: ‘If you’re sick of all the contradictory answers being shoved at you by media, meet the man who is sick of all the questions. Come see me at a theatre near you. Rated “R” (for Reginald).’

Reginald D Hunter is returning to Portsmouth next year.

More than 20 years since moving to the UK from the US, three-time Perrier Award nominated comedian has forged a reputation for delivering unadulterated comedy of the highest order. His TV appearances include Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News for You (BBC One) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4).

Hunter is no stranger to Portsmouth and the surrounding area either, having previously performed in Catherington in July 2022, as part of a series of outdoor shows organised by local comedian James Alderson.

The comedian will perform in the city at the New Theatre Royal on February 23 next year – but also has a second Hampshire date lined up, with a show at the Theatre Royal in Winchester on November 18 this year.