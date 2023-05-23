News you can trust since 1877
Jim Davidson brought Proper Comedians back to Portsmouth's South Parade Pier in 'the antidote to cancel culture'

Hundreds of comedy fans stood up against ‘cancel culture’ as Jim Davidson’s Proper Comedians took to stage in Portsmouth.
By Kelly Brown
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:22 BST

Hundreds of people packed into the Gaiety Bar, in Southsea, to laugh like they used to with two nights of hilarious, un-PC comedy as some of the country’s best and most loved veteran comics appeared on stage as Jim Davidson’s critically-acclaimed stand-up spectacular Proper Comedians which returned for its second series to be filmed for the star’s streaming channel, Ustreme.

Jim Davidson, Jimmy Jones, Bobby Davro, Duncan Novelle, Mike Osman, John Moloney, Ricky Lane, Danny Posthill and Gerry K were among the comedians performing. The shows, which revived the spirit of old ITV hit The Comedians, were hosted by national entertainment journalist and critic Garry Bushell, who also performed his own comedy routines. Both nights were filmed and will be edited down to 30-minute episodes to be streamed exclusively on Ustreme.

Proper Comedians – the show for old-school joke-telling stand-ups – has been dubbed “the antidote to cancel culture”.

Bobby Davro, left, and Jim DavidsonBobby Davro, left, and Jim Davidson
Jim Davidson said: “People loved the first series of Proper Comedians. They said it was a joy to see humour like it used to be…funny.

“We were delighted to bring it back for round two and the audiences absolutely loved it - especially those on the first night who’d had a few too many and wanted to join in with my set!

“Between us, we’re about 3,000-years-old but we remember what it was to laugh properly.

“It was a pleasure to be able to bring together some of the best comedians we’ve had in this country on to the same stage. Those who couldn’t get there in person to see the amazing performances live will be able to see them on Ustreme soon.”

