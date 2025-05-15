Forget vinyl - the compact disc is your format ‘du jour’ in 2025 and here’s why

Once thought of as a ‘dead format,’ the compact disc has looked to have received a new lease of life.

From Millennials returning to the format to Gen Z discovering it, the CD is being talked about regularly in 2025 compared to other years.

So what is fuelling the return of the format - is it a response to subscription services or a nostalgia trip for some of us of a certain age?

In an era dominated by endless digital music streams and rising vinyl sales, a seemingly 'dated' format is staging a surprising comeback: the humble compact disc .

Once relegated to the dusty shelves of the past, CDs are finding a renewed fanbase among Millennials and, perhaps more unexpectedly, Generation Z , who are sharing their recent finds on platforms like TikTok and Threads .

This isn't just a niche trend; sales have seen a notable uptick, prompting many to ask: why this sudden resurgence of a physical medium in a decidedly digital world?

The answer, it seems, lies in a combination of nostalgia, the appeal of tangible ownership in an era where access often feels like a subscription rather than possession, and a yearning for more deliberate engagement with music.

What is driving Millennials and Gen Z to rediscover compact discs?

The millennial comfort of familiarity

For Millennials like myself, the CD isn't just a format; it's a time capsule. It's intrinsically linked to formative musical experiences – the first albums purchased with hard-earned allowance, the ritual of carefully removing the cellophane, the hours spent poring over lyric booklets.

The format represents a tangible connection to the soundtracks of their youth, a stark contrast to the ephemeral nature of streaming or the illicit downloading of tracks through Napster or the dicier LimeWire .

There's a real nostalgic familiarity connected to the experience of listening to music in this format.

In a 2024 YouGov poll , for example, nearly half of those asked, ‘Would you prefer to have a car with a CD player, or without a CD player,’ responded that they would.

Could this be a testament to our earlier years when a friend had a car, and you would spend time after school driving around listening to music? I think so – I'm getting misty-eyed thinking about it now, if I'm being honest.

Gen Z's and the allure of ‘retro cool’

For Gen Z, who have largely grown up in a streaming landscape, the CD offers something entirely different: a novel, physical experience.

In a world saturated with instant digital access, the act of buying and owning a CD can feel like a rebellious act of tangible appreciation. There's a retro aesthetic associated with the format, a coolness factor in possessing a physical object that represents their favourite music.

For many younger music fans, it's a conscious choice to support artists directly, moving beyond the often-minimal returns from streaming platforms . Exploring a physical medium, discovering artwork beyond a thumbnail, and the tactile act of playing a disc provide a level of engagement absent in the seamless flow of digital playlists.

CDs are also significantly cheaper to press than vinyl. And while cassettes still have a market , you're more likely to know someone who can play a compact disc than a cassette – though we still exist…

A tangible experience not going anywhere ‘unexpectedly’

Compact discs also offer a multi-sensory experience that digital files simply cannot replicate. The artwork, often larger and more detailed than digital album art, becomes a visual companion to the music. Liner notes provide insights into lyrics, production, and the artist's vision, fostering a deeper connection with the album as a cohesive piece of art.

The act of physically placing the disc in a player, hearing the whirring start, and navigating tracks with buttons creates a more deliberate and focused listening experience, a conscious departure from the background noise of endless scrolling.

Let's be honest, it's also arguably more impressive to display a CD collection on a shelf than to show someone what albums you've saved on Spotify .

The resurgence of CDs also taps into a fundamental desire for true ownership. In an increasingly digital world, the concept of ‘buying’ music often means acquiring a license for access on a platform that can, without warning, alter its library.

Many who have purchased digital albums have experienced the frustration of releases disappearing due to licensing issues or platform decisions, leaving them with nothing.

The CD, in contrast, offers an undeniable sense of ownership. Once you own that physical disc, it's yours to keep, to play, and to cherish, free from the ever-shifting sands of digital availability.

The Audiophile and the Completionist

Beyond the tangible aspects, the debate about audio quality also plays a role. While high-resolution streaming options exist, CDs still offer uncompressed audio that many audiophiles appreciate.

Though some will argue that there is a warmer feeling listening to something on vinyl, there is also the discussion amongst audiophiles if a release or re-issue on vinyl will undergo some additional mastering to make it sound better on the format.

Or in other words - was the album mastered specifically for vinyl , or has the more digital version of an album just been ‘plonked’ onto the format because it is on trend?

For the burgeoning collector, the CD represents a complete and often affordable way to build a physical library of cherished albums.

Owning original pressings, limited editions, and completing discographies becomes a rewarding pursuit, offering a sense of ownership and durability in a digital world.

Conclusion

The resurgence of the CD amongst Millennials and Gen Z isn't simply a retro fad. It's a multifaceted phenomenon driven by nostalgia, a desire for tangible ownership, a richer engagement with music as a physical art form, and for some, a preference for audio quality.

In a digital age, the humble silver disc offers a refreshing alternative, a deliberate and tactile way to connect with the artists and albums that shape our lives.

As streaming continues its dominance, the quiet comeback of the CD suggests that for many, the physical connection to music remains a vital and valued experience.

Have you found yourself returning to the CD format when it comes to your most recent musical purchases, or do you think the CD revival is set to just be a 2025 ‘fad?’ Let us know your thoughts and experiences with the format by leaving a comment down below.