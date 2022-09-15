From September 21 to October 2, Continental Circus Berlin is bringing wheel of death performers, high wire walkers, crossbow stunts aerialists and clowns to Southsea Common with an eclectic array of colourful costumes.

Performers are putting on the show in Berlin cabaret-style at a state-of-the-art climate controlled Big Top tent considered ‘one of the largest in the UK’.

The shows promise ‘jaw-dropping’ acts, scintillating costumes, music and youthful energy for all ages to enjoy.

Continental Circus Berlin.

There will be stunt riders, a hula hoop Queen and a cross bow act where a wife shoots a bolt through an apple perched on her husband’s head.

As a thank you, the circus will allow NHS and care workers to register for free tickets to the preview shows in Southsea.

John Haze, director of Continental Circus Berlin, said: 'We are offering NHS staff and care workers free tickets as a thank you for all their hard work especially during the last two years.

'As well as saving lives they have also indirectly help to get our industry up and running again and for that we are forever grateful, Continental Circus Berlin cast and crew look forward to welcoming the NHS staff and care workers.’

The event is held in a Covid secure Big Top tent featuring an international cast of artistes and circus talent from every corner of the globe.

Preview shows take place on September 21 at 5pm and 7.45pm.