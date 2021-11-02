The Cosham fireworks and bonfire display is back again this year.

The spectacular event is sure to be a great evening out for all the family after it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The display will take place next week.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's display:

When will the Cosham fireworks display take place?

This year's fireworks and bonfire bonanza will take place tomorrow.

The date is just two days before Guy Fawkes night if you wish to celebrate mid-week as well as over the weekend.

Where will it take place?

The Cosham fireworks display will take place at the King George V playing fields, Cosham, Portsmouth, PO6 3XA.

Cosham station is just a short five minute walk away from the playing field and guests have been asked to take public transport if possible.

If you wish to take public transport, please see here.

Guests have been asked to avoid crossing the Western Road which is a high-speed road.

There are pedestrian subways available at either end of Western Road.

Will there be parking?

Those who wish to go to the fireworks have been asked to avoid driving if possible due to the high volume of people who attend every year but parking will be available at Lakeside for £2.

The money raised for car parking will be donated to the Rotary Club.

It is important to note that there will be a road closure on Northern Road for around 20 minutes after the fireworks display.

Vehicles that have been parked on double yellow lines could risk being towed away and drivers have been asked to not drop off or stop their car on Western road or Northern Road, due to safety reasons.

Please follow the signs and traffic management officers and proceed to Lakeside.

Do you need to buy tickets?

Entry to the event is free so no ticket purchase necessary.

When will the event start?

The gates will open at 4pm, with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm.

The bonfire will be followed by a spectacular fireworks display at 7.30pm.

What entertainment will be there?

There will be a variety of hot food and refreshments available at the display.

There will also be a children's funfair (under 12's only) which will keep your little ones occupied before the fireworks.

This year's display has been supplied by Pains Fireworks and visitors have been asked to not bring their own fireworks or sparklers to the display for health and safety reasons.

Are there Covid-19 restrictions?

Portsmouth City Council will be following the current government guidelines to keep the event safe.

Attendees are encouraged to take a lateral flow test within 48 hour before the event and to wear a face covering if using public transport or walking through the underpass to the playing fields.

Please do not attend the event if you have Covid-19 symptoms, have been asked to self-isolate or have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 10 days.

What will the weather be like?

According to the weather forecast so far on BBC Weather, there will be sunny intervals throughout the day with a moderate breeze.

The evening will be partly cloudy with a gentle breeze so a dry night for the fireworks display.

