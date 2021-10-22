The HMS Sultan fireworks display will return to Gosport this year.

The display at HMS Sultan will kick off firework season across the Portsmouth area just before Bonfire Night.

The firework and bonfire spectacular promises plenty of entertainment for all the family after it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

If you are thinking of attending this year's firework display, here is everything you need to know:

When will the HMS Sultan firework display take place?

This year's bonfire and fireworks bonanza is set to take place on Thursday, October 28.

The date is just over a week before Guy Fawkes night, so is sure to get you in the spirit for fireworks.

Where is HMS Sultan?

HMS Sultan is in Gosport and those who live in Portsmouth can get to the display either by ferry or by car.

The address for HMS Sultan is Military Road, Gosport, PO13 9XF

Do you need tickets for the event and how much do they cost?

The HMS Sultan firework display is a ticketed event.

Tickets on the day will cost:

-£17 for a family ticket (two adults and two children)

-£7 for a single adult ticket

-£6 for a single child ticket (under 15)

-OAP or disabled single tickets are £5.-Children under-fives entry is free.

Tickets on the gate will be cash only but tickets are also available online now if you would rather get a ticket beforehand.

Discounted advance tickets can be purchased from the HMS Sultan website.

When will the event start?

The gates for the HMS Sultan fireworks night will open at 6pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.15pm and the fireworks will begin at 8pm.

The gates will then close at 10:30pm.

What entertainment will be there?

The fireworks and bonfire will not be the only forms of entertainment at the display.

There will also be fire breathers and a funfair.

As in previous years, there will also be a wide selection of hot food and snacks on offer.

What will the weather be like?

According to the weather forecast so far on BBC Weather, there will be light cloud and a fresh breeze during the day on October 28.

After 8pm, there will be light rain and a moderate breeze, so make sure to bring an umbrella!

Will there be parking?

According to the Royal Navy website, there will be free parking for all at the HMS Sultan firework and bonfire display.

