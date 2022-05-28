Cosmic Americana act The Hanging Stars set to shine at The Wedgewood Rooms | Interview

Stick the headphones on, lower the lights and dive into its heady mix of folk, cosmic Americana, psychedelia and sublime harmonies.

Discovering that it was recorded in the Scottish Highlands at an isolated studio overlooking the north sea, and that the band would scale a nearby peak to observe The Milky Way in the crystal clear night skies, makes total sense of the album’s vibe.

The studio is Clashnarrow – owned by esteemed singer-songwriter Edwyn Collins.

And as frontman Richard Olson explains: ‘It wasn't so much as we picked Clashnarrow, as Edwyn picked us, which was a huge compliment.

‘Patrick [Ralla], our guitar player, has a history of playing from time to time with Edwyn. Edwyn heard Hanging Stars, and said, “Listen you can come up whenever you want and use my studio”. Which was pretty neat.’

The album, their fourth, was recorded when lockdown restrictions allowed the band, who are from London, to work together.

‘It was insane to be among people, especially with the people that you love, in this pretty other-worldly place, and having the time to actually experiment and use all of this amazing gear he has.’

Did the surroundings have an impact on their recordings?

‘It was impossible to ignore,’ admits Richard.

They worked again with long-term producer Sean Read. ‘We go way back. He has his own studio in the basement of his house in east London, and most of us live or have lived in east London, so we've been mates for a long time.

‘He's a bit like a sixth member and he's also one of only two people who Edwyn lets use the studio!’

And Edwyn provides a voiceover on the track Rainbows in Windows.

‘It was this song we had, and on the way up we were making notes – I had this idea, like when John Cale in The Velvet Underground did this weird spoken word thing on one of their songs, it's kind of out of time, and it's slightly inspired by that.

‘Obviously it never turns out that way, it turns into something completely different.’

Describing their influences and roots, Richard says: ‘‘I've got a huge love for folk music – I was in a Fairport/Albion-style band that did very well, and folk and country music is so close to my heart.

‘But what I love about this band, is while we all share that love, we all come from very different directions.

‘Psychedelia in all its guises is very much part of who we are as well. I hope, at least, makes a unique sound.

‘If you listen to the title song, Hollow Eyes, Hollow Heart, that's got a very heavy, folky atmosphere. The chords are pure folk, but then all of a sudden it goes into the cosmos, and that's the way I'd like to keep it.

‘We've been working hard for a very long time - this is our fourth album, and before that, the drummer, bass player and I had a more psychedelic band who did another three records, so we've been working pretty hard at it.’

The band are hoping this album campaign will be a little smoother than their last one.

Their previous album, A New Kind of Sky, came out in February 2020 – and we all know what happened next.

‘It was heartbreaking, it really was.

‘We sold out The Moth Club in Hackney for the album launch – we were going to be golden boys by April, but alas...

‘But we're not the only band that happened to – it happened to so many people.

‘We're operating like most musicians on such a thin line, it was huge thing for us. It sold well for us and we still had great reviews, but we obviously couldn't tour it.’

However Richard takes a pragmatic view on the situation.

‘The whole nature of the album making process is that you do move on. I write all the time and you naturally move on. Some songs do stick in the set, and I'm very fond of that record but I do feel like it didn't quite get its dues.’

And he’s already got their next album in his sights.

‘All I'm thinking about is the touring and the festivals we've got coming up and how we're going to fit into making the next record – I've got another record done, songwriting-wise. It's just when we're going to find the time to do it!’

While their records are excellent, The Hanging Stars are also an acclaimed live act.

‘Portsmouth is one I'm very much looking forward to. I'm so excited that Steve Duffield is opening for us.

‘The fact that he was in The Beta Band blows my 15-year-old mind.’