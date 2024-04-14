Visitors fully ingratiated themselves in the line dancing and party atmosphere at The Gaiety in South Parade Pier, Southsea, last night. Alan Finlan, a country music star from Lee-on-the-Solent, wowed the crowds among other wonderful musicians.
People enjoyed a star-studded line-up including Kirstie Krause, Nick Edwards, Dusty Moats, Jesse Jennings, James Dunne, Jo Anne Lifford, Mikki Evans and Wood Burnt Red, among many more.
Here are a selection of pictures from day one of Country on the Coast 2024. Day two is taking place today.
