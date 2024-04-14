Country on the Coast 2024: Kirstie Krause, Nick Edwards and country music stars rock Southsea - in pictures

Country music fans got to see their favourite stars perform at night one of Country on the Coast.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 16:27 BST

Visitors fully ingratiated themselves in the line dancing and party atmosphere at The Gaiety in South Parade Pier, Southsea, last night. Alan Finlan, a country music star from Lee-on-the-Solent, wowed the crowds among other wonderful musicians.

People enjoyed a star-studded line-up including Kirstie Krause, Nick Edwards, Dusty Moats, Jesse Jennings, James Dunne, Jo Anne Lifford, Mikki Evans and Wood Burnt Red, among many more.

Here are a selection of pictures from day one of Country on the Coast 2024. Day two is taking place today.

Line Dancing at Country on the Coast 2024 in Southsea.

1. Line Dancing at Country on the Coast 2024

Line Dancing at Country on the Coast 2024 in Southsea. Photo: Emma Terracciano

Alan Finlan performs on the main stage at Country on the Coast 2024

2. Country on the Coast 2024

Alan Finlan performs on the main stage at Country on the Coast 2024 Photo: Emma Terracciano

Kirstie Kraus performs on the main stage at Country on The Coast Festival 2024, South Parade Pier, Southsea.

3. Country on The Coast Festival 2024

Kirstie Kraus performs on the main stage at Country on The Coast Festival 2024, South Parade Pier, Southsea. Photo: Emma Terracciano

James Dunne performs on the main stage at Country on the Coast 2024 in South Parade Pier, Southsea.

4. Country on the Coast 2024

James Dunne performs on the main stage at Country on the Coast 2024 in South Parade Pier, Southsea. Photo: Emma Terracciano

