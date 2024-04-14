Rapscallions in Southsea: Pirate-themed rum bar to open new location in Port Solent - when
Rapscallions in Osborne Road will be opening a new location in Port Solent soon next month. The business announced the news on Facebook.
“Ahoy Rapscallions,” they said, “We have added a new Galleon to our ever growing fleet and are weighing anchor in the exclusive harbour location of Port Solent. We will be bringing the best grog, grub and cocktails from our Southsea home and the seven seas.
“With a fair wind and calm seas we will be seeing you in May 2024.” Rapscallions first opened in 2021 and has been a popular fixture in Southsea ever since.
They offer customers a wide range of rum, cocktails and food. Many of the drinks are named after famous pirates including Anne Bonny and Charles Vane.
Naahzat Mozumder, assistant general manager, previously discussed how he never expected the business to expand as much as it did. As reported in The News, he said: “It is really interesting to see how when we first started working here it is a smaller venue and we didn’t know how much potential it actually could hold and for us to be smashing targets every single week is super awesome.”
