Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rapscallions in Osborne Road will be opening a new location in Port Solent soon next month. The business announced the news on Facebook.

“Ahoy Rapscallions,” they said, “We have added a new Galleon to our ever growing fleet and are weighing anchor in the exclusive harbour location of Port Solent. We will be bringing the best grog, grub and cocktails from our Southsea home and the seven seas.

Rapscallions in Osborne Road, Southsea, is expanding into Port Solent. Pictured is: (middle) Dan Swan, owner, with Zak Brown, general manager and Naahzat Mozumder, assistant general manager. Picture: Sarah Standing (080623-4984)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a fair wind and calm seas we will be seeing you in May 2024.” Rapscallions first opened in 2021 and has been a popular fixture in Southsea ever since.

They offer customers a wide range of rum, cocktails and food. Many of the drinks are named after famous pirates including Anne Bonny and Charles Vane.