News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
5 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
7 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
8 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
11 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
11 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Country on The Coast in Portsmouth - in pictures

The South Coast’s only indoor country music festival on a pier took place in Portsmouth with more than 30 acts playing in the city as part of the Country on the Coast event.

By Kelly Brown
Published 27th Apr 2023, 22:40 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 22:40 BST

The country acts performed in The Gaiety on South Parade Pier over three days (April 21-23).

More details at: countryonthecoast.uk/

Emma Svensson performs at Country on The Coast 2023, South Parade Pier. Picture by Emma Terracciano

1. Country on The Coast 2023

Emma Svensson performs at Country on The Coast 2023, South Parade Pier. Picture by Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano

Photo Sales
Lots of fantastic acts performed at the event. Picture by Emma Terracciano

2. Country on The Coast

Lots of fantastic acts performed at the event. Picture by Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano

Photo Sales
The Texans perform at Country on The Coast 2023, South Parade Pier Picture by Emma Terracciano

3. Country on The Coast 2023

The Texans perform at Country on The Coast 2023, South Parade Pier Picture by Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano

Photo Sales
Dirt Road Diary perform at Country on The Coast 2023, South Parade Pier. Photo by Emma Terracciano

4. Country on The Coast 2023

Dirt Road Diary perform at Country on The Coast 2023, South Parade Pier. Photo by Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3