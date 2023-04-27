The South Coast’s only indoor country music festival on a pier took place in Portsmouth with more than 30 acts playing in the city as part of the Country on the Coast event.
The country acts performed in The Gaiety on South Parade Pier over three days (April 21-23).
1. Country on The Coast 2023
Emma Svensson performs at Country on The Coast 2023, South Parade Pier. Picture by Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano
2. Country on The Coast
Lots of fantastic acts performed at the event. Picture by Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano
3. Country on The Coast 2023
The Texans perform at Country on The Coast 2023, South Parade Pier Picture by Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano
4. Country on The Coast 2023
Dirt Road Diary perform at Country on The Coast 2023, South Parade Pier. Photo by Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano