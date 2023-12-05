The dance group Diversity have announced an additional Portsmouth date for their UK and Ireland tour with tickets set to go on sale this week.

Ashley Banjo’s group, who rose to fame in 2009 when they won Britain’s Got Talent, have added a new Portsmouth Guildhall show to their Supernova tour on Monday, March 4. This is in addition to their existing tour show scheduled for Sunday, February 11.

Tickets for the newly announced date in March will go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 10am. The Portsmouth dates are a part of a huge tour with Diversity performing over 90 shows across 40 cities and towns within the UK and Ireland. The tour will also be visiting other venues in the south with stops at Bournemouth on Saturday, March 2, Brighton on Sunday, March 17 before closing with three nights in Eastbourne between Thursday, April 11 and Saturday, April 13.

Diversity have added a new Portsmouth date to their Supernova UK and Ireland Tour

The dance group have also confirmed that the tour will be supporting the Trussell Trust which is an anti-poverty charity that provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty. People attending events on the tour are being encouraged to bring food donations which can be dropped off at collection points set up at the venue. There will also be collection buckets for cash donations. The donations will then be collected and distributed between the Trussell Trust’s 1,300 food banks across the country.