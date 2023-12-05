An exciting star-studded line up of bands and artists have been announced as the headliners for Victorious Festival 2024.

Grammy and Brit award winning DJ Fatboy Slim has been confirmed as the headline act on Friday, August 23, with eagle-eyed residents teased about his involvement last week. Signage donning the name of one of his most famous songs, “Praise You”, was seen in Castle Field in Southsea. Fatboy Slim is considered one of the most successful dance artists of all time and is due to light up the Common Stage with classics such as Right Here Right Now and Rockafeller Skank.

Friday will also see the popular Scottish rock band Snow Patrol make their first appearance at Victorious. Famous for over 20 years of hits including the hit singles Chasing Cars and Run, the band is back on the festival circuit once again.

Victorious Festival 2024 headliners - Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol and Jamie T.

Saturday evening’s bill (August 24) will be topped by singer-songwriter and rapper Jamie T. The South London star will wow the crowds with his fast-paced lyrical flows and stand-out hits including Sticks ’N’ Stones, Shelia, Zombie and If You Got The Money.

Music-lovers will be treated to Biffy Clyro who will cap off the festivities on the Sunday (August 25). The Scottish rock band have been active for over 15 years and have produced nine studio albums including Only Revolutions.

Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said: “This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning. Victorious 2024 is going to be bigger than ever and it’s not just the headliners people need to look out for, we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres.

"We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember.” Several other incredible bands and artists spanning different genres have also been booked on the bill.

Jess Gylnne and Becky Hill will perform at Victorious Festival in 2024.

Isle of Wight legends and Grammy award-winning band Wet Leg are on Sunday’s bill, going from strength to strength since their debut single Chaise Longue was released in 2021. Star of The Voice and talented singer-songwriter Beck Hill will perform a jam-packed set on the Common Stage with hits including Remember and Crazy What Love Can Do.

One of the most pioneering bands in the 1980s, Pixies, are also on the bill for the Southsea festival. Pop sensation Jess Glynne and One Direction star Louis Tomlinson are set to perform on August 23.

They will be joined by noughties pop icon Natasha Bedingfield and the critically acclaimed Arlo Parks. Lightning Steeds are scheduled for Saturday’s line-up alongside Maximo Park.

Soft Play are scheduled to perform at Victorious Festival 2024. Picture: Stewart Baxter.

Formerly known as ‘Slaves’, the English pop duo return to the scene as Soft Play and will take a spot on Sunday’s bill – with The Snuts and Yard Act. Other acts include The Pigeon Detectives, singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone, Reading rockers The Amazons, The Lathums, Red Rum Club, Brooke Combe, Personal Trainer, Sea Power, Peace, The Murder Capital, The Royston Club, Do Nothing, Tors and Southsea’s own Road to Victorious winners, Crystal Tides.

