Dynamo Youth Theatre will showcase The Little Match Girl at The Pallant Centre in Havant which will run until this Saturday (July 9).

The play, which is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Anderson, tells the story of an unnamed girl as she tries to make it through an icy Christmas, with matches her only way to make money. She later uses all her matches to make her happy.

It has been directed by Dynamo members Ryan Rock, Charlie Palmer and other senior members of the company.

Young performers from Dynamo Youth Theatre will perform The Little Match Girl.

Company artistic director, Andrew Bowker, said: ‘This production is very different from the dynamo 'norm' if you like, in that it has been adapted, directed and designed by the members themselves, and therefore input from our resident adult crew has been deliberately kept to a minimum.

‘The directors have even included a short promenade walk for the audience to participate in, to fully immerse themselves in the telling of this classic story.’

Now in its 42nd year, Havant Dynamo Youth Theatre is a charitable company, which welcomes members aged 11 to 18.

Young people interested in participating in the company’s future productions are encouraged to speak to director, Andrew during the show’s interval.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for under 18s and are available from dynamoyouththeatre.com

Performances start at 7.30pm each evening with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.