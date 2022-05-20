East 17 and Blazin' Squad team up for Christmas tour calling in at Portsmouth Guildhall. What was their Christmas number one, how do I get tickets, how much are tickets

In their heyday the boyband racked up 18 top 20 singles, including House of Love, It’s Alright and Steam, plus four top 10 albums, with worldwide record sales of more than 18m.

In 1994 they bagged the Christmas number one single with Stay Another Day, famously beating Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You to the top spot.

Publicity for the tour describes them as ‘one of the most influential acts of their generation, mixing up hip-hop, RnB and pop into their own style.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East 17 play Portsmouth Guildhall, December 2022. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The current line-up features original member Terry Coldwell plus Robbie Craig and Joe Livermore.

Last summer they released 24/7, their first new album in nine years.

They are supported by special guests Blazin’ Squad. During the noughties, the then 11-piece hip-hop crew scored seven top 10 singles, their biggest hit being the number one, Crossroads.

Jon O'Brien of AllMusic called the band the ‘Self-proclaimed pioneers of “chav” culture.’

The reality TV exploits of Marcel Somerville aka Rocky B have helped keep the band in the public eye – with appearances on Love Island, The Games and Celebrity Come Dine With Me

Tickets cost £39.65.

They are at Portsmouth Guildhall on Sunday, December 18. Doors 7pm.

Tickets cost £39.65. Go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/whats-on/event/east-17.