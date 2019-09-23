Elbow announce show at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2020 - here's how to get tickets

Have your say

Elbow have announced that they will be coming to Portsmouth next year.

The rock band will be coming to the Guildhall in April as part of their newly announced 2020 tour.

They will also be playing other south coast shows at Bournemouth and Brighton.

Tickets will go on sale this week – here’s what fans need to know:

When are Elbow coming to Portsmouth?

The band will be on tour across the UK throughout April 2020, starting in Manchester on April 3 and finishing at the Eventim Apollo in London on April 28, 2020.

Elbow will be coming to Portsmouth Guildhall on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 – with shows in Brighton on April 24 and Bournemouth on April 25, if you are unable to make that.

The band have previously headlined Victorious Festival in 2017 as well as played a sold-out show at the Guildhall.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be available on Thursday morning at 9am.

You will be able to purchase tickets from Ticketmaster’s website – by clicking this link here.

Is there a pre-sale?

If you pre-order Elbow’s new album Giants of All Size in any format from the band’s website by 5pm on Tuesday, you will gain access to the fans pre-sale which will start on Wednesday at 9am.

You can visit the band’s website by clicking this like here.