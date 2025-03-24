Can Remember Monday beat the UK Eurovision curse in 2025?

How many points will the United Kingdom get at Eurovision 2025?

This year's entry, Remember Monday, has elicited some strong reviews, but bookies think otherwise.

Here’s the current odds of how many points in total the UK will get, who might give us the most and who bookies this we’ll give our 12 points to this year.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is on the horizon, as more countries taking part this year are offering their entries - all of which can be found so far on the Eurovision website .

The UK’s great hope for 2025 rests with Remember Monday and their song, What The Hell Just Happened, which premiered on Scott Mill’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show earlier in the month and elicited a rather positive response.

But UK Eurovision fans, including myself, can be a biased bunch at the best of times and while we think that this year’s entry will soar to the heights of Sam Ryder and Spaceman back in 2023, betting companies have suggested a different result.

Are bookies thinking positive about the total points Remember Monday might receive at Eurovision 2025? | Eurovision/Remember Monday

Gambling.com has looked ahead to this musical extravaganza and compiled odds and accompanying analysis on how many points will the UK receive, who will give the UK the most points and who will the UK give the most points to.

So, this early into Eurovision season, is the outlook looking good for the UK’s hope this year?

What are the bookies predicting will be the UK’s total points score at Eurovision 2025?

It’s not look good, despite the catchy nature of the UK’s entry this year, Remember Monday. Gambling.com have predicted that the likelihood of the UK entry getting between 1 to 100 points currently is the most favourable odds of 2/7.

Those thinking we’re due another ‘ nul points ’ this year might want to place a flutter on those odds, with betting websites suggesting that the UK receiving no points is currently evens, while the possibility of a points score between 101 to 200 is currently at 4/1 odds.

Eurovision - UK overall points tally odds

1 - 100: 2/7

Nul Points: Events

101 - 200: 4/1

201 - 300: 7/1

300+: 10/1

Who do bookies think will give the UK the most points at Eurovision 2025?

Bookies thinking that our friends over in Ireland are the most likely to award Remember Monday maximum points, with Gambling.com offering odds of 6/4 that we receive the full 12 points.

If not Ireland, then bookies also think Austria could give the UK maximum points, with odds currently at 2/1, while they also believe that Belgium could grace the UK with 12 points, with odds currently at 3/1

Who do bookies think the UK will give maximum points to at Eurovision 2025?

In the spirit of giving, it looks like betting websites believe the UK will give its 12 points to Sweden , as the country hopes to break the deadlock between itself and Ireland to become crowned the most-times winner at the ceremony this year - with odds currently at 4/6.

But there are also favourable odds that the 12 points may go to Israel (11/8), Austria (13/8) or France (2/1)

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final taking place?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on May 17 2025 (expected to once again be broadcast by the BBC ), but before then you have two semi-final heats - the first taking place May 13 2025 and the second heat on May 15 2025.

Who do you think will give the UK maximum points at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, or do you think the entry is up for another wood spoon? Let us know your predictions by leaving a comment down below.