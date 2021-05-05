Film fans in for treat as Vue at Gunwharf Quays announces opening date and line-up
PORTSMOUTH’S biggest cinema has announced that it is to reopen this month – with a line-up of hotly anticipated new releases.
Vue at Gunwharf Quays will open on Monday, May 17, with tickets available to pre-book now.
Films include Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, horror film A Quiet Place Part II and The Father.
Other films to come to the big screen within the next 18 months, include No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Fast & Furious 9.
The cinema will also be showing events such as the Champions League and Europa League finals, as well as the long-awaited documentary on manager, Alex Ferguson, in Sir Alex: Never Give In.
Kids favourite Hey Duggee will also be returning.
Lee Kemp, general manager of Vue Portsmouth, said: ‘In a year marked by restrictions on our daily lives, the importance of escapism has never been stronger.
‘After the best part of a year at home, we know that families in Portsmouth and entertainment fans are craving safe out-of-home experiences like never before – cinema provides that unique experience of being able to truly immerse yourself in a great story.’
To book go to myvue.com.