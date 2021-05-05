Film fans in for treat as Vue at Gunwharf Quays announces opening date and line-up

PORTSMOUTH’S biggest cinema has announced that it is to reopen this month – with a line-up of hotly anticipated new releases.

By Kimberley Barber
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 7:00 am

Vue at Gunwharf Quays will open on Monday, May 17, with tickets available to pre-book now.

Films include Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, horror film A Quiet Place Part II and The Father.

Read More

Read More
New McDonald's kitchen in Fratton opened without planning permission

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Vue Cinema in Gunwharf Quays announces reopening

Other films to come to the big screen within the next 18 months, include No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Fast & Furious 9.

The cinema will also be showing events such as the Champions League and Europa League finals, as well as the long-awaited documentary on manager, Alex Ferguson, in Sir Alex: Never Give In.

Kids favourite Hey Duggee will also be returning.

SEE ALSO: Travelodge opens flagship premium budget hotel in heart of Portsmouth - creating 35 jobs

Lee Kemp, general manager of Vue Portsmouth, said: ‘In a year marked by restrictions on our daily lives, the importance of escapism has never been stronger.

‘After the best part of a year at home, we know that families in Portsmouth and entertainment fans are craving safe out-of-home experiences like never before – cinema provides that unique experience of being able to truly immerse yourself in a great story.’

To book go to myvue.com.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.