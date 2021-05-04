New McDonald's kitchen in Fratton opened without planning permission

As reported, the fast food chain was looking to set up a new site in a disused unit in Partnership Park in Fratton, close to its restaurant in the Pompey Centre, to 'meet the demand' for deliveries.

It is not open to members of the public and is used only as a kitchen, for delivery drivers to collect from.

However, the site is already in operation without having secured permission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonalds, Unit 8, Partnership Park, Fratton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040521-02)

A spokesman for Portsmouth City Council said: 'We can confirm that the premises does not have planning consent for the new use.

'Whilst it isn't that unusual for a business to apply retrospectively, it is at their own risk and there is no guarantee that permission will be granted.

'Should we not receive an application to change the use, then there are enforcement powers available to the council.'

McDonalds, Unit 8, Partnership Park, Fratton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040521-01)

A Portsmouth resident who works in a neighbouring unit said the new kitchen had caused issues with parking and traffic.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: 'There are lots of delivery drivers coming and going but only about five parking spaces there so sometimes they take up other spaces that are meant for customers and staff working nearby.

'And because of this traffic has increased and there have been a few near misses already.

'Behind the park you've got houses on Union Road. I'm sure the residents there don't want delivery drivers coming up and down their road.

'It's not a good place to have a McDonald's.'

SEE ALSO: No new Covid deaths at QA Hospital

However, when asked about the need for planning permission a McDonald’s spokesman said: 'We will be working closely with the council to resolve this issue.'

Previously a the company said: ‘It’s important that our offer reflects the needs of the people in the local area, and the Fratton delivery kitchen is opening to help nearby restaurants meet the demand from McDelivery orders.

‘The opening will ensure that restaurants in the surrounding area can continue to provide the service and convenience that our customers expect, while ensuring that McDelivery customers have a great experience.'

There are currently five McDonald’s restaurants in Portsmouth including in Commercial Road in the city centre, Copnor, North Harbour and Cosham.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron