Fisherman’s Friends perform for the Royal Naval Association’s 75th anniversary

The famous Fisherman’s Friends shanty singers are staging a charity fundraising concert for the Royal Naval Association (RNA) in Portsmouth on 22 October 2025 to raise funds for the charity. The band, who went stellar with the depiction of their lives on film said they are committed to supporting all those who have lived a life on the seas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band will perform alongside the RNA’s Community Choir, which comes from across the UK, and also His Majesty’s Band of the Royal Marines. Expect sea shanties, sing-a-longs and rousing military anthems.

The Choir members are particularly excited about singing with the famous folk band and have been practicing traditional shanties to perform with both the Fisherman’s Friends and the Band of the Royal Marines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hi Majesty’s Band of the Royal Marines have seconded three bandmasters to help the Community Choir practice for such a high-profile performance.

The Fisherman's Friends are raising money for the Royal Naval Association

Rachel Smallwood, RNA Community Choir Musical Advisor said: “We are delighted that our Choir is going to be singing with the Fisherman’s Friends. The Community Choir was established to help people feel part of a group and focus on community, many of the members are not seasoned singers. There is a large diversity of abilities and that is what makes it such a great success. To sing with such a well-known group is a dream come true for many of our members and it is a treat to work with His Majesty’s Band of the Royal Marines.”

The RNA supports all those with a Naval story, Serving, veterans and families. They provide comradeship, welfare support, grants and activities to support members.

One recent attendee of a weekend to support mental health and wellbeing (the RNA Thriving Together Programme) said: “I really needed this break. I am a carer and work full-time and I haven’t had a day away from home for such a long time. It has been wonderful to meet up with people who understand my Naval history as I have been disconnected from it for a long time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are an RNA member you are entitled to discounted tickets for this charity fundraising concert, which are on sale through the RNA newsletter. You can join now for free through our website and enjoy this offer - email [email protected] for your link to discounted tickets.

royal-naval-association.co.uk