Former HSDC student Hayden handed opportunity of a lifetime with TV stars Ant and Dec

Hayden Kracke on the set of Saturday Night Takeaway

Hayden Kracke, who studied Creative Media Production (Film and TV) from 2019-2021 at HSDC South Downs, has already celebrated success in the TV industry, while still studying at university.

After applying for the work experience talent pool for Lifted Entertainment (ITV Studios Entertainment), he was accepted as one of 50 successful individuals out of 700 applications. Soon after, he was offered a two-week placement on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway programme.

As this was a stunning opportunity, Hayden used this experience to network and build connections. He impressed ITV executives so much so he was offered the role of Production Runner for an upcoming series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Hayden has also worked on other successful shows such as ‘I’m a Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here!’ and ‘Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win’.

Recalling his time at college, Hayden said: ‘When we were given a brief, we had full creative control and the lectures allowed us to turn ideas into reality.

‘The course enhanced my employability by teaching me some of the most important fundamentals in TV. From the different types of paperwork, to how to research into ideas and how to construct different types of genres.’

When asked what advice he would give to prospective students, Hayden said: ‘I would say to just have fun. You rarely in the industry get full creative control of a project but when you are in college, you have the freedom to experiment and make mistakes, which help you learn.

‘Plus, with the guidance from the teachers, you can really learn from the mistakes you make.’