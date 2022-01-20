The 75-year-old will ‘hang up his drumsticks’ following a string of concerts this year.

He is set to play at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, on September 17.

Mr Coghlan, who grew up in Dulwich in south London, joined the influential rock band shortly after it was formed in 1962.

John Coghlan, pictured on the right alongside Francis Rossi, Alan Lancaster, Rick Parfitt at the Classic Rock Roll of Honour awards at The Roundhouse in London on November 13, 2012, is set to perform a farewell tour in Portsmouth. Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images.

He starred during their commercial peak in the ’70s as part of what is considered the classic line-up.

After leaving Status Quo in 1981, he re-joined the group in March 2013 for a series of arena concerts ending at Wembley.

A statement from his management said: ‘After an incredible career spanning 60 years, former Status Quo drummer John Coghlan has finally decided to hang up his drumsticks.

‘John and his band John Coghlan’s Quo will be playing a series of dates this year, giving fans the opportunity to see John onstage for the last time.’

Coghlan, known for delivering Status Quo’s signature powerful backbeat, will perform more than a dozen concerts across the year.

These gigs will start at Leo’s Red Lion in Gravesend on February 5, and end at The Quo Convention at Butlin’s in Minehead, on September 24.

As well as Portsmouth, the tour will also visit Northampton, Milton Keynes, Southampton, and London.

Status Quo was formed in 1962 under the name The Scorpions, by guitarist Francis Rossi and bassist Alan Lancaster at Sedgehill Comprehensive School in Catford, south-east London.

Mr Coghlan joined shortly after and the band went through a series of name changes, including Traffic Jam.

The band would eventually settle on Status Quo in the late 1960s, when singer Rick Parfitt joined the group.

Rising creative tensions would lead to Mr Coghlan quitting the band in 1981.

He would go on to perform with Jimi Hendrix’s former bassist Noel Redding, Eric Bell of Thin Lizzy and his own Diesel Band.

His current group, Coghlan’s Quo, was formed in the late 1990s and has toured the UK and Europe.

You can find more information about John Coghlan’s gig in Portsmouth, and buy tickets, here.

