Frank Turner, Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, REVIEW: 'The crowd’s reaction made it clear that the newlywed’s forthcoming tour will be as popular as ever'

Returning to stage for the first time as a married man, Frank Turner joked he was anxious he wouldn’t know how to play the guitar wearing a wedding ring.

He needn’t have worried, as the near-capacity crowd gathered at the Wedgewood Rooms sang every lyric as he led us through old favourites and songs from new album No Man’s Land.

This gig – proudly announced as Frank’s 2,390th – happened alongside artists at venues across the country performing for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins’ Get Loud event and tickets sold out in a matter of minutes.

After launching straight into a string of favourites – Don’t Worry, Recovery, Long Live the Queen – the set was lapped up by fans, most of whom had seen the Meonstoke-born artist before.

Frank was keen to share tracks from his latest release which pays tribute to historical women ignored by popular culture, including single Sister Rosetta which recognises Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the American singer dubbed godmother of rock’n’roll.

Between quips about nights spent in Scandals nightclub and the hazards of selling your own merchandise, Frank also discussed the charity’s important work and encouraged donations.

As Frank ended strong with I Still Believe, the crowd’s reaction made it clear that the newlywed’s forthcoming tour will be as popular as ever.

BELINDA DICKINS