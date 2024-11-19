Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you missed out on Glastonbury 2025 tickets, there are some other options to get you there 🎪

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Were you one of the lucky ones to get Glastonbury 2025 tickets over the weekend?

With tickets selling out in 40 minutes, many are now left wondering where to pick up their ticket to the UK’s biggest music festival.

There are still a few options - one regarding patience, while the other a day of work at Worthy Farm.

Just like that, the first wave of tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 have sold out, with the first wave selling out in 30 minutes and the recent allocation selling out in 40 minutes.

That’s now left a large number of festival revellers frustrated that on first attempt they were unsuccessful, with Google Trends indicating that over the past week there has been a large increase in searches for “how to get Glastonbury 2025 tickets” and “has Glastonbury sold out?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All is not lost though, but it does require a little bit of patience with regards to those final opportunities to pick up tickets to next year's event. A cursory look on eBay, for example, shows the auction website has relented from selling tickets so far.

But there is also another option that those who just “have” to be there might also consider if patience is not one of your virtues. So here’s the alternative options on how to get to Glastonbury 2025, and why picking up tickets from other reseller websites is not the best idea on this occasion.

Where should I look for Glastonbury Festival 2025 tickets on resale?

With Glastonbury 2025 tickets selling out, there are still some options to get you to the biggest UK music festival in 2025. | Canva/Getty Images

Honestly - and it’s not the best answer to give for an immediate resolution, but definitely the safest - is to wait.

Around April time each year, a series of tickets from Glastonbury Festival will go for sale accounting for those who have had to cancel their tickets or who didn’t pay the final instalment of their payment plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In which case, those tickets will go up for sale once again through See Tickets for your chance to pick up one of those tickets from those unfortunate that can no longer go. The situation regarding queuing and everything else still applies.

But what you should not do is head out to other third-party resellers - including eBay - to pick up tickets.

Why should I avoid third-party reseller websites?

The chances of being ‘scammed’ through a third-party reseller still remains a threat, despite continued discussions surrounding how not to get scammed out of a concert ticket.

That’s due to the security measures that the organisers of the festival have put in place, including the requirement for photo ID when arriving at the festival site to determine that you are the person who bought the tickets; should someone else have bought the tickets to resell and you don’t remotely look like them chances are you’re in for a bad festival experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there any other way to attend Glastonbury Festival 2025?

Asides from giveaways on the radio or online that usually surface closer to the festival’s launch, there is another way. Have you considered volunteering for the festival?

There are a number of charitable organisations that are looking for volunteers to help with their on-site facilities during Glastonbury Festival 2025, including Oxfam, Water Aid, Festaff and Greenpeace who, in exchange for a few shifts, will allow you the chance to attend the festival.

Just be respectful - if you think you are the first person to volunteer and then decide not to help out after arriving, don’t ruin the opportunity for other people. You’re not the first to try this and you won’t be the last - sadly.

Were you successful in getting tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025, or are you looking at undertaking some volunteer work when the opportunity to do so arises if you missed out? Let us know your Glasto 2025 experience so far by leaving a comment down below.