The Arts in the Parks events, hosted by Gosport Borough Council, will see free poetry, live music, children’s theatre performances and community art projects brought to life at green spaces across the borough.

Taking place during August and September, performances will be held at Bridgemary Park, Stanley Park, Elson Recreation Ground, Oxstall Meadows and Leesland Park.

The first event, led by poet Rhiannon Armstrong, will take place on August 12 at Leesland Park and will invite people to take part in creating poems made from shredded documents.

The poems will then be animated and added to a growing collection that is touring the country.

Events in the series include an art exhibition, a performance from Flutes and Frets duo who will explore instruments from the past 500 years and Bell Orchestra who invite families to come together to play melodies on a set of giant chimes.

The summer Arts in the Parks programme will be followed on September 17 by the Gosport Brouhaha - a celebratory parade of performers and colourful costumes as well as free entertainment in Walpole Park.

The Give it a Go Festival will take place on the same day, giving people of all ages the chance to see craftspeople and artists at work in Stoke Road and then have a go at trying a new skill, like calligraphy or weaving, in the park.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: ‘We've got a fantastic programme of events coming up over the summer in Gosport.

‘The free Arts in the Parks events will bring our open spaces to life with creativity and magic for the whole family. We hope you'll find something to delight and inspire you.

‘Over the summer there will be lots of opportunities for people to get out and about, try new things and celebrate our wonderful community and heritage in Gosport - including free activities for young people through our Summer Passport programme, Gosport Heritage Open Days and community fairs, festivals and fetes.’

To find out more about events, attractions and activities in Gosport visit discovergosport.co.uk/events