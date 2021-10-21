Happy Mondays Club returns on Friday in memory of Pompey musician John Stewart

John Stewart, who died in late 2020. His friends are putting on a tribute gig, The Happy Monday's Club on October 22, 2021, in his memory, with money raised going to Tonic.

All money raised on the night will be going to Tonic, the Portsmouth-based music and mental health charity.

The night will feature sets from Maybe Oasis, Mega Drive, Ben Brookes and Danny Harrison.

It has been put together by Steve Hart who used to play with John in the band The Skies, which also included Ben and Danny in its line-up.

Steve says: ‘I want to thank John Stewart for the friendship and the beautiful music we created together.

‘He was hands down the most passionate songwriter I worked with and I’ll never forget some of the memories we created both on the road and up on the stage, cheers Johnny.

‘We are The Skies!

‘Thanks also to Rose Stewart – John’s sister – for her ongoing support and positivity, she kept me going when I was faced with many challenges and John would be so proud of her, and John’s mum Judy for blessing us with John and the memories we will cherish forever.

‘And thanks too to Ronald Stewart for writing and producing endless amounts of beautiful music with John.

‘He played a huge role in John’s life and without him we wouldn’t be able to hear half of John’s music anymore.’

The gig is named after the now defunct Portsmouth club night, The Happy Mondays Club, which ran out of the Railway Social Club and Radical Club in Fratton.

There will also be a raffle on the night, with an extensive list of great prizes, including donations from Gilbert’s Sweet Shop, Southsea Brewing Company, Brewhouse & Kitchen in Southsea, The Southsea Village, Delight (alternative night), PopKids, Victorious Festival, South Coast Candy Floss and Popcorn Hire, Scents from the Hart, Nick Courtney, Paws and Claws Photography, Drift Bar, Susie Harris for a short stay in Devon, and David Harris for a short stay in Wales.

Tickets are £10. Doors open 7pm at The Gaiety, South Parade Pier, on Friday, October 22. Go to book.events.

