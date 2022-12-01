News you can trust since 1877
Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show: Smash hit CBeebies TV show premieres in Hampshire, when, where and how to get tickets?

A POPULAR children’s programme will take centre stage when the show is premieres in Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago - 3 min read

Fans of the smash hit children’s TV series Hey Duggee will be able to go to their live theatre show. Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show starts at MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton from December 3, before a four-week tour run in London.

The show was the most streamed children’s TV series on BBC iPlayer in 2021 – popular with both children and parents alike.

Sarah Palmer, Vinnie Monachello, Kaidyn Niall Hinds, Clarke Joseph-Edwards and Jane Crawshaw in rehearsals for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. Photography by Pamela Raith.

Most Popular

    Duggee, The Squirrels and friends will visit no fewer than 35 venues across the UK and Ireland, wowing the crowds with a play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing. It is the first ever stage adaptation of the CBeebies series. Duggee and the pals will be brought to life through extraordinary puppetry and storytelling.

    Rehearsal photos have been released so fans can get a glimpse of the costumes and what to expect from the show. Vikki Stone and Matthew Xia have adapted the show for the big stage. Matthew directs the production with Vikki being the music supervisor and arranger.

    Benedict Hastings plays Duggee and is the show’s narrator. Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax, and entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor, in association with Live Nation.

    Jane Crawshaw in rehearsals for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. Photography by Pamela Raith.

    Ticket information can be found on the Hey Duggee website. The closest showing for Portsmouth residents is in Southampton, with performances starting from December 3 and finishing December 10.

    Full list of tour dates

    Sat 3 - Sat 10 Dec – Southampton, MAST Mayflower Studios

    Wed 14 Dec - Sun 8 Jan – London, Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall

    Kaidyn Niall Hinds, Clarke Joseph-Edwards and Vinnie Monachello in rehearsals for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. Photography by Pamela Raith.
    Thu 12 – Sun 15 Jan – Bradford, St George's Hall

    Fri 20 – Sun 22 Jan – Darlington, Hippodrome

    Fri 27 – Sun 29 Jan – Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

    Thu 2 – Sat 4 Feb – Liverpool, Empire Theatre

    Sarah Palmer in rehearsals for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. Photography by Pamela Raith.

    Tue 7 – Wed 8 Feb – Brighton, Theatre Royal

    Fri 10 – Sat 11 Feb – Plymouth, Theatre Royal

    Tue 14 – Wed 15 Feb – Peterborough, New Theatre

    Sat 18 – Sun 19 Feb – Canterbury, The Marlowe

    Tue 21 – Wed 22 Feb – Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

    Sat 25 – Sun 26 Feb – Poole, Lighthouse Theatre

    Kaidyn Niall Hinds in rehearsals for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. Photography by Pamela Raith.
    Fri 10 – Sun 12 Mar – Stoke, Regent Theatre

    Thu 16 – Sat 18 Mar – Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

    Fri 24 – Sun 26 Mar – Salford, The Lowry (Lyric)

    Mon 3 - Tue 4 Apr – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

    Fri 7 – Sat 8 Apr – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

    Mon 10 – Wed 12 Apr – Birmingham, Town Hall

    Fri 14 – Sat 15 Apr – Leicester, Curve

    Thu 20 – Sat 22 Apr – Bath, The Forum

    Mon 1 – Sat 6 May – Nottingham, Theatre Royal

    Sat 13 – Sun 14 May – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

    Thu 18 – Sun 21 May – Newcastle, Theatre Royal

    Thu 25 – Sat 27 May – Glasgow, King’s Theatre

    Wed 31 May – Sun 4 Jun – Kingston Upon Thames, Rose Theatre

    Thu 15 – Sun 18 Jun – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

    Thu 22 – Sun 25 Jun – Bromley, Churchill Theatre

    Thu 29 Jun – Sun 2 Jul – York, Theatre Royal

    Wed 5 – Thu 6 Jul – Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

    Sat 8 – Sun 9 Jul – Inverness, Eden Court

    Thu 13 – Sun 16 Jul – Truro, Hall For Cornwall

    Wed 19 – Sat 22 Jul – Leeds, Grand Theatre

    Wed 26 – Thu 27 Jul – Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre

    Sat 29 – Sun 30 Jul – Blackpool, Opera House

    Thu 3 – Sun 6 Aug – Coventry, Belgrade Theatre

    Thu 17 – Sun 20 Aug – Chester, Storyhouse

    Thu 24 – Sun 27 Aug – Swansea, Grand Theatre

