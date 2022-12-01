Fans of the smash hit children’s TV series Hey Duggee will be able to go to their live theatre show. Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show starts at MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton from December 3, before a four-week tour run in London.
The show was the most streamed children’s TV series on BBC iPlayer in 2021 – popular with both children and parents alike.
Sarah Palmer, Vinnie Monachello, Kaidyn Niall Hinds, Clarke Joseph-Edwards and Jane Crawshaw in rehearsals for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. Photography by Pamela Raith.
Most Popular
Duggee, The Squirrels and friends will visit no fewer than 35 venues across the UK and Ireland, wowing the crowds with a play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing. It is the first ever stage adaptation of the CBeebies series. Duggee and the pals will be brought to life through extraordinary puppetry and storytelling.
Rehearsal photos have been released so fans can get a glimpse of the costumes and what to expect from the show. Vikki Stone and Matthew Xia have adapted the show for the big stage. Matthew directs the production with Vikki being the music supervisor and arranger.
Benedict Hastings plays Duggee and is the show’s narrator. Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax, and entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor, in association with Live Nation.