Fans of the smash hit children’s TV series Hey Duggee will be able to go to their live theatre show. Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show starts at MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton from December 3, before a four-week tour run in London.

The show was the most streamed children’s TV series on BBC iPlayer in 2021 – popular with both children and parents alike.

Sarah Palmer, Vinnie Monachello, Kaidyn Niall Hinds, Clarke Joseph-Edwards and Jane Crawshaw in rehearsals for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. Photography by Pamela Raith.

Duggee, The Squirrels and friends will visit no fewer than 35 venues across the UK and Ireland, wowing the crowds with a play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing. It is the first ever stage adaptation of the CBeebies series. Duggee and the pals will be brought to life through extraordinary puppetry and storytelling.

Rehearsal photos have been released so fans can get a glimpse of the costumes and what to expect from the show. Vikki Stone and Matthew Xia have adapted the show for the big stage. Matthew directs the production with Vikki being the music supervisor and arranger.

Benedict Hastings plays Duggee and is the show’s narrator. Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax, and entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor, in association with Live Nation.

Jane Crawshaw in rehearsals for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. Photography by Pamela Raith.

Ticket information can be found on the Hey Duggee website. The closest showing for Portsmouth residents is in Southampton, with performances starting from December 3 and finishing December 10.

Full list of tour dates

Sat 3 - Sat 10 Dec – Southampton, MAST Mayflower Studios

Wed 14 Dec - Sun 8 Jan – London, Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall

Kaidyn Niall Hinds, Clarke Joseph-Edwards and Vinnie Monachello in rehearsals for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. Photography by Pamela Raith.

Thu 12 – Sun 15 Jan – Bradford, St George's Hall

Fri 20 – Sun 22 Jan – Darlington, Hippodrome

Fri 27 – Sun 29 Jan – Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

Thu 2 – Sat 4 Feb – Liverpool, Empire Theatre

Sarah Palmer in rehearsals for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. Photography by Pamela Raith.

Tue 7 – Wed 8 Feb – Brighton, Theatre Royal

Fri 10 – Sat 11 Feb – Plymouth, Theatre Royal

Tue 14 – Wed 15 Feb – Peterborough, New Theatre

Sat 18 – Sun 19 Feb – Canterbury, The Marlowe

Tue 21 – Wed 22 Feb – Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

Sat 25 – Sun 26 Feb – Poole, Lighthouse Theatre

Kaidyn Niall Hinds in rehearsals for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. Photography by Pamela Raith.

Fri 10 – Sun 12 Mar – Stoke, Regent Theatre

Thu 16 – Sat 18 Mar – Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

Fri 24 – Sun 26 Mar – Salford, The Lowry (Lyric)

Mon 3 - Tue 4 Apr – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Fri 7 – Sat 8 Apr – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

Mon 10 – Wed 12 Apr – Birmingham, Town Hall

Fri 14 – Sat 15 Apr – Leicester, Curve

Thu 20 – Sat 22 Apr – Bath, The Forum

Mon 1 – Sat 6 May – Nottingham, Theatre Royal

Sat 13 – Sun 14 May – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Thu 18 – Sun 21 May – Newcastle, Theatre Royal

Thu 25 – Sat 27 May – Glasgow, King’s Theatre

Wed 31 May – Sun 4 Jun – Kingston Upon Thames, Rose Theatre

Thu 15 – Sun 18 Jun – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Thu 22 – Sun 25 Jun – Bromley, Churchill Theatre

Thu 29 Jun – Sun 2 Jul – York, Theatre Royal

Wed 5 – Thu 6 Jul – Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

Sat 8 – Sun 9 Jul – Inverness, Eden Court

Thu 13 – Sun 16 Jul – Truro, Hall For Cornwall

Wed 19 – Sat 22 Jul – Leeds, Grand Theatre

Wed 26 – Thu 27 Jul – Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre

Sat 29 – Sun 30 Jul – Blackpool, Opera House

Thu 3 – Sun 6 Aug – Coventry, Belgrade Theatre

Thu 17 – Sun 20 Aug – Chester, Storyhouse

