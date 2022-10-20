The display at HMS Sultan will kick off the firework and bonfire season in the Portsmouth area.

It promises plenty of family fun and entertainment, as well as dazzling displays of colour.

The fireworks at HMS Sultan. Picture: Mike Cooter (281021)

As well as the fireworks, there will be a bonfire, funfair and music from Wave 105 FM’s Tony Sheppard.

Early bird tickets are still available if you’re thinking of attending.

Here is all you need to know:

When will the firework display take place?

The huge bonfire, celebrating HMS Sultan's 65th anniversary. Picture: Mike Cooter (281021)

This year's bonfire and fireworks bonanza will take place on October 27.

It is just over a week before Guy Fawkes night on November 5.

Where is HMS Sultan?

HMS Sultan is in Gosport and is accessible to Portsmouth residents by car or ferry.

Stilt walkers from Ethereal Performance touring the site. Picture: Mike Cooter (281021)

The address is Military Road, Gosport, PO13 9XF.

Ticket information

The HMS Sultan firework display is a ticketed event.

Tickets can only be purchased online before it starts.

Cash tickets will not be accepted on the night of the display.

People can take advantage of early bird discounted prices until next Monday.

These include £20 family tickets with two adults and two children.

Other discounted prices are £7 for adults and £4 for kids aged between three and 15.

Parking is £2, and children under three have free entry.

The regular prices, after next Monday, are slightly different.

It will cost £25 for a family ticket, £10 for adults, £5 for children aged between three and 15.

Parking charges remain the same, and under-threes have free entry.

You can buy tickets on the HMS Sultan website here.

Parking information

Parking tickets, including for disabled visitors, can only be purchased with an adult or family ticket.

There are limited spaces and only those with a valid parking ticket can access them.

Customers are advised to buy tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Parking will be available from 5pm.

When will the event start?

The gates to the event will open at 5.30pm.

The bonfire is due to be lit at 7.45pm.

Afterwards, the main display will take place at 8.30pm.

Gates will be closed at 10.45pm.

What entertainment will be there?

As with previous years, there will be more than just the fireworks for people to enjoy.

There will be a funfair and a variety of hot food and snacks on offer.

Music will be played by Wave 105 FM’s Tony Sheppard.