The pyrotechnic display was organised to celebrate HMS Sultan’s 65th anniversary.

Crowds were all amazed by the entertainment on offer at the famous display in Gosport yesterday.

Stilt walkers and hoop dancers performed wonderfully, and families enjoyed the rides at the funfair before the fireworks started.

Then the bonfire was lit by the mayor of Gosport, Mark Hook, and the fireworks wowed the onlooking spectators.

Did you see the dazzling fireworks display last night? If not, here are 17 photos from last night to look through.

1. Fireworks The fireworks at HMS Sultan, with pyrotechnicians Selstar Fireworks operating the performance last night. Photo: Picture: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

