A ballot for tickets to the Buckingham Palace concert opened to the public this morning, promising a star-studded concert for attendees.

The concert will mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee as Her Majesty celebrates 70 years on the throne.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert will take place in front of Buckingham Palace.

But when is the concert and how do you get tickets?

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the Buckingham Palace concert?

The Buckingham Palace celebration will take place on June 4, 2022 with an in-person audience.

The concert will take place over the four-day bank holiday weekend to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The show will be located in front of Buckingham Palace and will be broadcast live on BBC One and Radio 2.

Is George Ezra performing?

It was announced today that award-winning singer George Ezra has been confirmed to perform at the bank holiday event.

The BBC reports that there will be a full live orchestra and 'stars from film, TV and the stage will also tell the story and celebrate some of the most significant cultural moments from the Queen's reign'.

More acts will be announced in due course.

Are tickets free?

Tickets for the event are free and some tickets will be handed out to selected charities.

10,000 tickets will be available but only half will be used for the ticket ballot.

How to get tickets

The tickets will not be offered on a first-come, first-served basis which means that those who enter the ballot have a fair chance of attending the show.

From February 24 to March 23, people will be able to apply online for the chance to attend the celebrations.

Members of the public are invited to apply for tickets by visiting the BBC website.

