Singer Ben Comely from The Mezz jumps onto the bar during their performance at The Edge Of The Wedge. Picture: Mike Cooter (040223)

Icebreaker Festival: Capturing the action from a packed day at the Southsea music festival

CROWDS of music-lovers have packed out bars and venues in Southsea for Icebreaker Festival.

By Chris Broom
6 hours ago

The festival, now in its ninth year, saw more than 80 acts perform across nine stages, from The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road at one end to The Deco on Elm Grove at the other.

Acts ranged from heavy metal to folk, solo singer-songwriters, hip-hop, rock and more.

The event aims to highlight the best in unsigned music from across the region and sees hundreds of performers apply for a much sought after slot to play during the popular day.

1. Icebreaker

Lobster Pot performing in The Wine Vaults. Picture: Mike Cooter (040223)

Photo: Mike Cooter

2. Icebreaker

The Mezz at The Edge Of The Wedge. Picture: Mike Cooter (040223)

Photo: Mike Cooter

3. Icebreaker

Funk and soul from Tash Hills at The One Eyed Dog during Icebreaker Festival , February 4 2023

Photo: Paul Windsor

4. Icebreaker

Blood Red Sky blowing the speakers in The Loft. Picture: Mike Cooter (040223)

Photo: Mike Cooter

