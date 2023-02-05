Icebreaker Festival: Capturing the action from a packed day at the Southsea music festival
CROWDS of music-lovers have packed out bars and venues in Southsea for Icebreaker Festival.
The festival, now in its ninth year, saw more than 80 acts perform across nine stages, from The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road at one end to The Deco on Elm Grove at the other.
Acts ranged from heavy metal to folk, solo singer-songwriters, hip-hop, rock and more.
The event aims to highlight the best in unsigned music from across the region and sees hundreds of performers apply for a much sought after slot to play during the popular day.
