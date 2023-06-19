News you can trust since 1877
This week’s Live at the Bandstand had to dive inside because the bad weather that was forecast for Sunday.
By Tom Morton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:47 BST
One of the fans at the Along the Coast day presented by Piece of Cake Productions at Staggeringly Good Brewery. (220421-7042)One of the fans at the Along the Coast day presented by Piece of Cake Productions at Staggeringly Good Brewery. (220421-7042)
While the predicted thunder and lightning did not arrive, the Along the Coast festival still went down a storm at its short-notice venue of the Staggeringly Good brewery in Rodney Road, Fratton.

The day of free entertainment, put on by Piece of Cake productions, showcased the south coast's best ‘black and global majority’ musical talent.

Photographer Stuart Martin was there to capture the action.

