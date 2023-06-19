In pictures: Along the Coast festival in Portsmouth
This week’s Live at the Bandstand had to dive inside because the bad weather that was forecast for Sunday.
While the predicted thunder and lightning did not arrive, the Along the Coast festival still went down a storm at its short-notice venue of the Staggeringly Good brewery in Rodney Road, Fratton.
The day of free entertainment, put on by Piece of Cake productions, showcased the south coast's best ‘black and global majority’ musical talent.
Photographer Stuart Martin was there to capture the action.