News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm

Live at The Bandstand 2023: Full line-up of live acts for music festival as it tours across Portsmouth

The Live at The Bandstand season will soon be upon us – with gigs being held across Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Published 17th May 2023, 07:58 BST- 2 min read

Music-lovers flocked to Castle Field in Southsea last year to soak in the culture and have fun in the sun. This year’s festival has the theme of Bandstand on Tour, with free live music being held in different locations.

It will not be held on bandstand field due to ongoing coastal defence works along Southsea seafront. Specific dates have been confirmed for Victoria Park, Southsea Common and King George V Playing Fields. Live at The Bandstand brings free music to the public across an array of styles and cultures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Live at the Bandstand brings ‘culture focus’ to Southsea during 2022 season

Legendary promoters Beats & Swing presented The Last Dance on Southse Castle Field for the final Live at the Bandstand show in 2022. Pictured - Band Off Being Offensive. Photos by Alex ShuteLegendary promoters Beats & Swing presented The Last Dance on Southse Castle Field for the final Live at the Bandstand show in 2022. Pictured - Band Off Being Offensive. Photos by Alex Shute
Legendary promoters Beats & Swing presented The Last Dance on Southse Castle Field for the final Live at the Bandstand show in 2022. Pictured - Band Off Being Offensive. Photos by Alex Shute
Most Popular

    Visitors are advised to check the Live at The Bandstand Facebook page to check if individual dates are going ahead. Events will be held subject to weather conditions.

    The primary wet weather venue for this year’s tour will be The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Here is the full list of bands, dates and locations:

    Saturday, May 27Castle FieldA.Skillz, Kingdom Kush, Van Gosh, and Pork Soda

    Hula-hooper Rachel Etherington (34) at the Live at the Band Stand event on Castle Field in 2022. Picture: Mike Cooter (120622)Hula-hooper Rachel Etherington (34) at the Live at the Band Stand event on Castle Field in 2022. Picture: Mike Cooter (120622)
    Hula-hooper Rachel Etherington (34) at the Live at the Band Stand event on Castle Field in 2022. Picture: Mike Cooter (120622)

    Sunday, May 28Castle FieldAlice Milburn and Creature

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Saturday, June 3Castle FieldCadency, Astromoda, and Island City

    Sunday, June 4Castle FieldLibra Libra, Parrafin, and Tummyache

    Saturday, June 10Victoria ParkEmilia Tarrant, Blvck Violet, Kacia, and Michael Baker

    The Skee and Cobb families from Stamshaw at Live at The Bandstand 2022. Photos by Alex ShuteThe Skee and Cobb families from Stamshaw at Live at The Bandstand 2022. Photos by Alex Shute
    The Skee and Cobb families from Stamshaw at Live at The Bandstand 2022. Photos by Alex Shute
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Sunday, June 11Victoria ParkJukebox Jumpin, and The Soul Suspects

    SEE ALSO: Son pleads with energy company Ovo Energy to stop billing his father - who 'could die any day'

    Saturday, June 17Castle FieldLive at Armed Forces Day

    Sunday, June 18Castle FieldAlong the Coast (presented by Piece of Cake Productions)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Saturday, June 24Castle FieldFor Breakfast, Rose's Diary, and Owen Vincent

    Sunday, June 25Castle FieldHarrison Rhys Band, Arin, and Leftward Leaves

    Saturday, July 1King George V Playing FieldsFour Folds Law, Southerlies, and Number 9

    Sunday, July 2King George V Playing Fields19 Forever, and Mojo Dollar

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Saturday, July 8Castle FieldHarvey Jay Dodgson, Jeanie White, and Tash Hills

    Sunday, July 9Castle FieldH.L Grail, and Southsea Groove Collective

    Saturday, July 15Castle FieldPicnic, Music & Dance, with Salsa Solent + DJ William Hernandez

    Sunday, July 16Castle FieldThe Majestic, Tuto Tribe, and Avije

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Saturday, July 22Castle FieldThe Vox, Lee & The Freaks, Amba Tremain, and The Floor Fillerz

    Sunday, July 23Castle FieldMr B The Gentleman Rhymer, Fugitive Orchestra, Jack Child, and Prince Brandon

    Saturday, July 29Southsea CommonLive at Kite Festival

    Sunday, July 30Southsea CommonLive at Kite Festival

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Saturday, August 5King George V Playing FieldsNeverman, Electric Milk, JJ Summer, and Bella Estelle

    Sunday, August 6King George V Playing FieldsLauren & The Heatwaves, and Honky Tonk Party Band

    Related topics:SouthseaOvo Energy