Music-lovers flocked to Castle Field in Southsea last year to soak in the culture and have fun in the sun. This year’s festival has the theme of Bandstand on Tour, with free live music being held in different locations.

It will not be held on bandstand field due to ongoing coastal defence works along Southsea seafront. Specific dates have been confirmed for Victoria Park, Southsea Common and King George V Playing Fields. Live at The Bandstand brings free music to the public across an array of styles and cultures.

Legendary promoters Beats & Swing presented The Last Dance on Southse Castle Field for the final Live at the Bandstand show in 2022. Pictured - Band Off Being Offensive. Photos by Alex Shute

Visitors are advised to check the Live at The Bandstand Facebook page to check if individual dates are going ahead. Events will be held subject to weather conditions.

The primary wet weather venue for this year’s tour will be The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road.

Here is the full list of bands, dates and locations:

Saturday, May 27Castle FieldA.Skillz, Kingdom Kush, Van Gosh, and Pork Soda

Hula-hooper Rachel Etherington (34) at the Live at the Band Stand event on Castle Field in 2022. Picture: Mike Cooter (120622)

Sunday, May 28Castle FieldAlice Milburn and Creature

Saturday, June 3Castle FieldCadency, Astromoda, and Island City

Sunday, June 4Castle FieldLibra Libra, Parrafin, and Tummyache

Saturday, June 10Victoria ParkEmilia Tarrant, Blvck Violet, Kacia, and Michael Baker

The Skee and Cobb families from Stamshaw at Live at The Bandstand 2022. Photos by Alex Shute

Sunday, June 11Victoria ParkJukebox Jumpin, and The Soul Suspects

Saturday, June 17Castle FieldLive at Armed Forces Day

Sunday, June 18Castle FieldAlong the Coast (presented by Piece of Cake Productions)

Saturday, June 24Castle FieldFor Breakfast, Rose's Diary, and Owen Vincent

Sunday, June 25Castle FieldHarrison Rhys Band, Arin, and Leftward Leaves

Saturday, July 1King George V Playing FieldsFour Folds Law, Southerlies, and Number 9

Sunday, July 2King George V Playing Fields19 Forever, and Mojo Dollar

Saturday, July 8Castle FieldHarvey Jay Dodgson, Jeanie White, and Tash Hills

Sunday, July 9Castle FieldH.L Grail, and Southsea Groove Collective

Saturday, July 15Castle FieldPicnic, Music & Dance, with Salsa Solent + DJ William Hernandez

Sunday, July 16Castle FieldThe Majestic, Tuto Tribe, and Avije

Saturday, July 22Castle FieldThe Vox, Lee & The Freaks, Amba Tremain, and The Floor Fillerz

Sunday, July 23Castle FieldMr B The Gentleman Rhymer, Fugitive Orchestra, Jack Child, and Prince Brandon

Saturday, July 29Southsea CommonLive at Kite Festival

Sunday, July 30Southsea CommonLive at Kite Festival

Saturday, August 5King George V Playing FieldsNeverman, Electric Milk, JJ Summer, and Bella Estelle