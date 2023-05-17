Live at The Bandstand 2023: Full line-up of live acts for music festival as it tours across Portsmouth
The Live at The Bandstand season will soon be upon us – with gigs being held across Portsmouth.
Music-lovers flocked to Castle Field in Southsea last year to soak in the culture and have fun in the sun. This year’s festival has the theme of Bandstand on Tour, with free live music being held in different locations.
It will not be held on bandstand field due to ongoing coastal defence works along Southsea seafront. Specific dates have been confirmed for Victoria Park, Southsea Common and King George V Playing Fields. Live at The Bandstand brings free music to the public across an array of styles and cultures.
Visitors are advised to check the Live at The Bandstand Facebook page to check if individual dates are going ahead. Events will be held subject to weather conditions.
The primary wet weather venue for this year’s tour will be The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road.
Here is the full list of bands, dates and locations:
Saturday, May 27Castle FieldA.Skillz, Kingdom Kush, Van Gosh, and Pork Soda
Sunday, May 28Castle FieldAlice Milburn and Creature
Saturday, June 3Castle FieldCadency, Astromoda, and Island City
Sunday, June 4Castle FieldLibra Libra, Parrafin, and Tummyache
Saturday, June 10Victoria ParkEmilia Tarrant, Blvck Violet, Kacia, and Michael Baker
Sunday, June 11Victoria ParkJukebox Jumpin, and The Soul Suspects
SEE ALSO: Son pleads with energy company Ovo Energy to stop billing his father - who 'could die any day'
Saturday, June 17Castle FieldLive at Armed Forces Day
Sunday, June 18Castle FieldAlong the Coast (presented by Piece of Cake Productions)
Saturday, June 24Castle FieldFor Breakfast, Rose's Diary, and Owen Vincent
Sunday, June 25Castle FieldHarrison Rhys Band, Arin, and Leftward Leaves
Saturday, July 1King George V Playing FieldsFour Folds Law, Southerlies, and Number 9
Sunday, July 2King George V Playing Fields19 Forever, and Mojo Dollar
Saturday, July 8Castle FieldHarvey Jay Dodgson, Jeanie White, and Tash Hills
Sunday, July 9Castle FieldH.L Grail, and Southsea Groove Collective
Saturday, July 15Castle FieldPicnic, Music & Dance, with Salsa Solent + DJ William Hernandez
Sunday, July 16Castle FieldThe Majestic, Tuto Tribe, and Avije
Saturday, July 22Castle FieldThe Vox, Lee & The Freaks, Amba Tremain, and The Floor Fillerz
Sunday, July 23Castle FieldMr B The Gentleman Rhymer, Fugitive Orchestra, Jack Child, and Prince Brandon
Saturday, July 29Southsea CommonLive at Kite Festival
Sunday, July 30Southsea CommonLive at Kite Festival
Saturday, August 5King George V Playing FieldsNeverman, Electric Milk, JJ Summer, and Bella Estelle
Sunday, August 6King George V Playing FieldsLauren & The Heatwaves, and Honky Tonk Party Band