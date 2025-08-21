The festival was set to take place at Glasgow Green on August 23 and 24

In The City has announced they are postponing their 2025 event, days before the start of the festival.

The organisers stated that poor ticket sales contributed to the decision to postpone the Glasgow Green event.

New dates are set to be announced in due course; however, refunds are available for those who were set to attend.

Glasgow’s In The City Festival, which was due to take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, have since announced that this year’s event will be “postponed,” citing that the slow ticket sales led to the decision not to hold the event this year.

Chali 2na and more have seen their weekend plans change, as In The City has postponed its 2025 festival. | Getty Images

In a statement announcing the postponement, the organisers wrote: “We regret to announce the postponement of In The City 2025. Despite our best efforts, ticket sales haven’t reached the level needed to deliver the experience our audience and artists deserve. Coupled with ongoing challenges in live events and hospitality, proceeding this year is no longer viable.

"We understand how disappointing this news is and offer our sincere apologies to everyone who planned to join us at Glasgow Green on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th August.”

The statement continued: “We remain committed to In The City Glasgow and are working hard to reschedule a date that works for all artists that were due to perform. We will share this information with you very shortly, at which point you will be able to roll your ticket over to the rescheduled date or obtain a full refund."

Tickets for the event were certainly not the most expensive of the many UK music festivals this year, with In The City charging £34.50, and two-day tickets were £64.50.

This year’s event was set to see performances from James Lavelle, Jurassic 5’s Chali 2na, The Sugarhill Gang & The Furious Five, Huey Morgan, Coco Maria, Electric Eliminators and Three The Hardway.

Those looking to obtain refunds before awaiting the amended festival dates have been advised to visit the In The City website for more details; however, those tickets purchased for this year’s event will remain valid and no further action will be required.

