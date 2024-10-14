Indie musician helps students write and record climate change vinyl single

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from two college music departments are collaborating on writing and recording two songs highlighting the issue of climate change, which they will publish as a double A-side vinyl single with the help of a chart-topping Indie musician Jack Flanagan.

The Art For Earth’s Sake project is being guided by St Vincent Sixth Form College, Gosport, music teacher Joe Chilcott and his counterpart Tim Jackson from Richard Taunton Sixth Form College in Southampton – as well as former Mystery Jets bassist Jack.

The second year students began writing the songs before the summer holidays and this week met together at St Vincent to rehearse and perform their songs to each other before preparing for the recording session.

The two groups offered each other positive feedback after performing the Richard Taunton track, Last Chance, and the St Vincent creation, Mistakes.

Music students from Richard Taunton Sixth Form College and St Vincent Sixth Form College with music teachers music teacher Tim Jackson and Joe Chilcott Credit: Lighthouse Learning Trust

They were written with advice from Jack when he visited both colleges earlier this year. He will be returning to St Vincent to supervise the recording sessions. The college has recently invested in its recording studio to add a more professional experience for students.

Tim said: “It has been exciting watching the two groups come up with these songs about the environment, especially as neither knew what the other was doing. Today has been great because it’s the first time they’ve heard each other’s song and it's gone really well.”

Joe said the students began laying down guide tracks in preparation for the recording session. “I think the students have really enjoyed the process and the collaboration,” he said. “You can sometimes get siloed in your own area so it's great to work with other people doing a similar thing to you but maybe you can pick up some new ideas from them.”

Musician Jack Flanagan talking to St Vincent Sixth Form College and Richard Taunton Sixth Form College students at the start of the Art For Earth's Sake project Credit: Lighthouse Learning Trust

Tim added: “I think there's a sense of healthy competition as well.”

Joe, who has taken over from Chris Harris at St Vincent, said it is important for the two departments to work together. “We can learn a lot from each other, it's nice to see what other people are doing, pick up ideas from them and combine them with your own – and it is great for the students too.”

Jack, who is currently working on his own material as well as producing and engineering other artists’ work, said he is looking forward to returning for the recording sessions. “I had a blast with both sets of students when they were putting the songs together initially and I was really impressed with what they wrote,” he said. “It’s going to be great fun to come back for the recording and hear the finished songs.”

Musician Jack Flanagan with music students at St Vincent Sixth Form College Credit: Lighthouse Learning Trust

Executive Principal Andy Grant said the project is exactly the kind of experience he is keen for students to enjoy as they prepare for their careers. “We’re very grateful to Jack for his input, he’s been able to pass on some excellent advice for the students,” he said.

“They are already getting some fantastic teaching from Tim and Joe and the Art For Earth Sake project is just adding to that.”

Find out more about the college and the courses it offers at stvincent.ac.uk.