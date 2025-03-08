International Women’s Day 2025: the 10 musicians who found greater success with solo careers

Across the globe, voices are rising today to recognize the achievements and ongoing struggles of women on International Women's Day.

International Women's Day is a moment to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and envision a more equitable future. As conversations about equality evolve, it provides a crucial opportunity to recognize women's achievements.

For this music writer, that means a chance to celebrate female artists who have forged iconic solo careers - but which female musicians who used to be part of ensembles or duos have had the most success?

Well, thanks to the team at Prime Casino, they’ve undertaken research and created a points system to determine who has had the most success since going it alone. Who should we celebrate alongside all the other female creatives today, and everyday?

The science part:

Solo artists were ranked using a weighted index calculation based on several factors: Google searches, Instagram followers, X followers, average monthly Spotify listens, UK and US top 10 hits, Grammy Awards, albums released, and solo tours. For the band vs. solo artist comparison, the difference in Spotify listeners, hits, and Grammy Awards was calculated.

From her ground-breaking beginnings with Destiny's Child, shaping the sound of modern R&B, to her unparalleled solo career, Beyoncé has redefined pop music. Her influence is undeniable, reflected in her impressive 9.89 metric, solidifying her status as a global icon.

1. Beyoncé - 9.89

Getty Images for The Recording A

Tina Turner's powerful vocals and electrifying stage presence, both with Ike and Tina Turner and as a solo artist, made her a rock 'n' roll legend. Her resilience and talent are evident in her 8.99 score, a testament to her enduring legacy.

2. Tina Turner - 8.99

Sheffield Newspapers

Gloria Estefan's blend of Latin rhythms and pop melodies with Miami Sound Machine paved the way for her successful solo career. Her impact on Latin pop is significant, as shown by her 8.30 metric, showcasing her widespread appeal.

3. Gloria Estefan - 8.30

Getty Images for The Latin Recor

Cher's career, spanning decades, showcases her versatility and enduring star power. From her early success with Sonny and Cher to her iconic solo performances, her 8.08 score reflects her lasting influence on music and entertainment.

4. Cher - 8.08

Getty Images

