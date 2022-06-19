Fireworks lit up the night sky at the Main Stage, in Seaclose Park, with performers enjoying the festivities as much as the fans.

Lewis Capaldi said to the crowds that the experience had been ‘genuinely one of the best nights of his life', as fans sung along with him.

Festivalgoers basked in the sunshine throughout and embraced the soaring temperatures.

Bucket hats, sequins, and sunflower parasols were all out in force as revellers tried to get as much out of the festival as they could.

As well as Capaldi, Craig David, Kasabian, Blossoms, and The Vaccines, among others, all performed in front of bouncing crowds.

Here are 21 photos from Isle of Wight Festival 2022.

Look through all the pages to see if you can spot yourself.

1. Isle of Wight Festival 2022 Isle of Wight Festival crowd at the mainstage barriers for The Fratellis on Saturday 18th June 2022. Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales

2. Isle of Wight Festival 2022 The Isle Of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park 2022. Pictured is: Blossoms. Picture: Emma Terracciano. Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales

3. Isle of Wight Festival 2022 The Isle Of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park 2022. Pictured is: Festival goers from Portsmouth. Picture: Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales

4. Isle of Wight Festival 2022 The Isle Of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park 2022. Picture: Emma Terracciano Photo: Emma Terracciano Photo Sales