Fireworks lit up the night sky at the Main Stage, in Seaclose Park, with performers enjoying the festivities as much as the fans.
Lewis Capaldi said to the crowds that the experience had been ‘genuinely one of the best nights of his life', as fans sung along with him.
Festivalgoers basked in the sunshine throughout and embraced the soaring temperatures.
Bucket hats, sequins, and sunflower parasols were all out in force as revellers tried to get as much out of the festival as they could.
As well as Capaldi, Craig David, Kasabian, Blossoms, and The Vaccines, among others, all performed in front of bouncing crowds.
Here are 21 photos from Isle of Wight Festival 2022.
Look through all the pages to see if you can spot yourself.