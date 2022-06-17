Isle of Wight Festival 2022: 21 great pics of bands and the atmosphere from the opening day

This year’s festival is also the first major UK festival of the year, kicking off the first full summer of festivals in three years.

Thursday saw the return of stages This Feeling, Electro Love, Hipshaker Lounge and Kashmir Cafe, prepping festival-goers for the weekend ahead with an eclectic selection of music and entertainment in the glorious sunshine.

In the Big Top, fans enjoyed sets by The RPJ Band, fronted by Rick Parfitt Jnr – son of the late Rick Parfitt of Status Quo-fame, The Compozers with their enigmatic take on classic anthems, and the voice Of M People, Heather Small. Headliners Happy Mondays closed out the night with their infectious Madchester sound, playing hits like Kinky Afro and Step On.

The festival’s promoter John Giddings said: ‘The sun is shining, our first campers are here and ready for the music to kick off soon! We’re back in June, where we belong, and very excited for the weekend ahead. To see 50,000 people in a field, loving an event that so many people have worked so hard on is just amazing!’

Don't lose that Getting the all-important wristband on arrival at the Isle of Wight Festival 2022 on the opening Thursday

Here's to Syd New arrivals walking under a tribute to Pink Floyd at Isle of Wight Festival 2022.

Where's the campsite? Arriving at the Isle of Wight Festival, 2022

Good vibes New arrivals walking on to the site on the opening day of Isle of Wight Festival 2022.