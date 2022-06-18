Friday's headliner Lewis Capaldi told the crowds it had been 'genuinely one of the best nights of his life' as crowds of fans sang along with him.

Fireworks lit up the night sky at the Main Stage, while the Big Top spilled over with visitors hoping to see Craig David perform.

Bucket hats, sequins, and sunflower parasols were out in force as festivalgoers enjoyed soaring temperatures and brilliant sunshine.

From left: Amy Parker, Beatrice Patel, Hannah Peck, and Olivia Thompson.

Southsea resident Carolyn Purssell said she was excited to see Nile Rodgers and CHIC, who played the main stage on Friday.

She said: 'They were amazing'.

As a business owner, Carolyn has spent the last 10 years selling sweets at festivals, and said that Isle of Wight had been 'hectic' so far with customers looking for a sugar fix.

Alana and Ophelia, both aged four and from the Isle of Wight. They are both excited to ride on the ferris wheel.

Her stall, Sweeties, set up opposite the main stage, will return to Portsmouth for Victorious Festival this August.

Browsing the stalls were Francesca Cox, Isla Harris, and Evie Marden.

A group of friends from Petersfield, the four are enjoying the festival for the whole weekend.

This morning, the girls said they enjoyed watching Lewis Capaldi and Madness, and also caught the end of Sigrid's set.

From left: Sarah Hayhurst and Jeanie Jovamova.

Francesca said: 'We made the most of last night so our feet hurt today.

'We went to the silent disco which ended up as a rave.'

Fairground rides, street food stalls, pop-up bars and stalls selling tie-dye t-shirts, sunglasses, and fans.

From left: Claire Meehan, Matthew MacDonald, Asa Taylor, and Sophie Pearson.

Isle of Wight media student Lollie Waters is lending a hand at Louise Pye and Lucy Gibson's stall, which sell festival beauty products such as gems, extensions, and lashes.

Louise said: 'It's been good so far but it's been tricky with the heat. Gems sweat off in the sun.'

Several festivalgoers wore sailor hats or dresses and added sailing-themed temporary tattoos to their outfits as this year's festival theme is Sailors and Sirens.

Sarah Hayhurst and Jeanie Jovamova are excited to be back at the festival after the disruption of the pandemic.

Jeanie said: 'We love the festival, love the island.

'We have extended our visit to give us more time to explore the island. It's a great destination.

From left: Francesca Cox, Isla Harris, and Evie Marden.

'Wightlink have been amazing too, really helpful.'

From left: Lollie Walters, Louise Pye, and Lucy Gibson.