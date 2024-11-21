Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Remembering Lord John Prescott’s memorable attendance at the 1998 BRIT Awards 🥛

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former deputy prime minister Lord John Prescott has died at the age of 86.

Known for his fiery temper, he was a staple of Tony Blair’s ‘New Labour’ when they took power in 1997.

But one year after Labour’s election victory, Prescott was met with a bucket of water at the 1998 BRIT Awards - why did that happen?

The political world is paying tribute this morning to former Labour deputy leader Lord John Prescott, who died at the age of 86 overnight.

In a statement to the press, his family revealed Prescott died surrounded by family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery in a care home he moved to recently while living with Alzheimer’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, has passed away peacefully at the age of 86,” they said.

Those paying tribute this morning include former prime minister Tony Blair, who in a statement said: "Although we all knew that the end was approaching and was inevitable, I am devastated by John’s passing.

"He was one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics; one of the most committed and loyal; and definitely the most unusual."

While his family also said in their statement that “John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment,” there was a time that a certain group of people didn’t think that was the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, one February night at the London Arena, one musical group who were set to perform at the BRIT Awards decided that was the night where they would launch a protest against Prescott.

What happened to John Prescott at the 1998 BRIT Awards?

The late John Prescott and the 'fracas' that occurred at the 1998 BRIT Awards. The former deputy prime minister has died at the age of 86 overnight. | Getty

During the ceremony, the band performed ‘Tubthumping,’ a politically charged anthem often interpreted as a celebration of working-class resilience. Later in the evening, Danbert Nobacon, a member in the group, approached Prescott, who was seated at his table, and poured a bucket of iced water over his head.

Revealing in a statement issued shortly after the incident, Nobacon stated: "We were there to highlight the hypocrisy of a music industry that celebrates rebellion while selling conformity. If we were going to be part of that spectacle, we were going to make it count"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What were the reasons for John Prescott to be ‘attacked’ at the 1998 BRIT Awards?

The protest or ‘attack’ stemmed from Chumbawamba’s dissatisfaction with the Labour Party under Tony Blair’s leadership. While traditionally aligned with working-class values, Labour’s actions since their 1997 election victory had disappointed many on the political left, including Chumbawamba.

The band cited the government’s failure to support striking Liverpool dock workers, who had faced severe hardships after being dismissed during a protracted industrial dispute. The dockers’ plight became a symbol of working-class struggles that Labour was seen as neglecting.

Prescott, as a prominent figure in Blair’s New Labour, was seen by some as a representative of the government’s shift away from its traditional socialist roots. Chumbawamba, known for their anti-capitalist ethos, viewed the Labour Party’s policies as betraying the working class, making Prescott a symbolic target for their frustrations.

The BRIT Awards just so happened to provide a highly visible stage for Chumbawamba to deliver a political message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did either John Prescott or Chumbawumba talk about the incident afterwards?

Both John Prescott and Chumbawamba publicly addressed the incident but from opposing perspectives, and there is no record of private discussions or reconciliation between them.

Nobacon justified the act as a deliberate and symbolic protest, refusing to apologise. He explained: "It was a way of confronting politicians who play at being working-class heroes while failing to act in solidarity with actual working-class struggles"

Meanwhile the late deputy prime minister issued a statement in The Observer following the incident, in which his team stated: “Mr Prescott thinks it is utterly contemptible that his wife and other womenfolk should have been subjected to such terrifying behaviour.”

But in later years, Prescott, on hearing the band was to split, attempted to get his own back on the group, tweeting “Chumbawho?” before joking about buying their “greatest hit” album.

Do you remember the fall out between Chumbawumba and John Prescott after the 1998 BRIT Awards ceremony? Let us know your memories about the event by leaving a comment down below.