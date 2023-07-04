News you can trust since 1877
Julian Clary announces 'western' stand-up tour - coming to Portsmouth next year

Julian Clary has announced dates for his stand-up tour, including a date in Portsmouth.
By Jessica Wade
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST

Julian Clary’s 2024 stand-up tour ‘A Fistful of Clary’ will appear at the New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth on Wednesday, June 12, showcasing the renowned comedian’s ‘rawhide’.

‘Yes, it has a Western theme,’ the old buckaroo Clary confirms, sipping Bourbon from a pint tankard. ‘It was only a matter of time before I eased myself into some chaps,’ he added, dabbing his temples with a damp flannel.

Comedian Julian Clary. Picture: MIchi NakaoComedian Julian Clary. Picture: MIchi Nakao
Comedian Julian Clary. Picture: MIchi Nakao
    ‘A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do,’ drawls Julian cryptically before becoming engrossed in his embroidery.

    Julian is already preparing for an exciting year ahead of him; in September 2023 he’ll be featuring in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ starring as Herod in the Olivier Award-Winning reimagined production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webb’s celebrated musical.

    In December, he’s performing with star guest Jennifer Saunders in London Palladium’s annual pantomime as ‘Seaman Smee’ in Peter Pan. There was also the recent announcement of his appearance on the 16th series of C4’s BAFTA-winning Taskmaster.

    Julian will also perform at the Theatre Royal in Winchester on Wednesday, April 24 next year, with a total of 45 shows planned across the UK.

    Ticketmaster and venue pre-sale is Wednesday, July 5 and general sale is Thursday, July 6.

