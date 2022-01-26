The reality TV star's show Mucky Mansion will air as planned tonight after Katie Price was recently arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

According to reports, the 43-year-old allegedly sent abusive messages to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée, Michelle Penticost.

Katie Price's new show Mucky Mansion will air on TV tonight.

Here is everything you need to know about Katie Price's Mucky Mansion:

When will the show be on TV?

Katie Price's Mucky Mansion will have three episodes that will air on Wednesday evenings, starting tonight (January 26) at 9pm.

The show will be available to watch live on Channel 4 and on catch-up via channel4.com

What is the show about?

Mucky Mansion will follow Katie and her family as they renovate their 19-room, 10-acre mansion in West Sussex after it fell into disrepair.

The star hopes to move on from traumatic experiences and bad memories that took place in her family home by revamping the mansion to a positive and happy space.

Viewers will see a different side to Katie as Channel 4 revealed: ‘From designing the perfect bedrooms for her children to overseeing a kitchen makeover and replacing chimney pots, we see Katie like never before, crafting, decorating and upcycling.

‘We also see Katie as a mum, daughter, and sister as well as hearing about her journey to mental healing as she discusses hitting rock bottom and accepting the need for help.’

Is there a trailer for the show?

Channel 4 has not released a trailer for Mucky Mansion but Katie has revealed many sneak-peaks of what is in store over on her Instagram account.

One post sees Katie creating something new for her home with the caption: 'One thing I absolutely love is crafting and creating things, especially with the kids. During this series I’ve found lots of things I can make do and mend. Such fun – tune in next week to see my creations! @katiepricemuckymansion'

How much is Katie being paid for the show?

According to reports, the former glamour model has landed a £45,000 payday for her role in Mucky Mansion.

The reports also state that the renovations on her mansion have been paid for by the production company as a source told The Sun: 'Katie hit the jackpot with the show - she got a £45k fee and didn't have to put any of her own money into the project.

'The costs are being paid by the production company and she's landed a lot of freebies from companies who want the exposure of being on her show or her social media.'

However, a spokesperson for Channel 4 has written off the claims, stating in the publication: '‘Production did not pay for the costs of any renovations of the house.’

Katie is set to have a bankruptcy hearing next month after it was postponed in December 2021.

She was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and in the ruling, it was declared that Katie needed to pay £12,000 a month to her creditors after taking out an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA).

Katie failed to repay her creditors and the upcoming hearing will review her attempts to pay back the staggering £32m debt.

