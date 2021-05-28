Legally speaking, DJ Judge Jules will provide the most fun you can have this bank holiday weekend, at The Gaiety Bar, Southsea

Superstar DJ Judge Jules

On Sunday, May 30, Jules headlines the night at The Gaiety Bar, Southsea.

He is joined by local DJs Joe Crew, Alex Dutton and DJ Lemon.

As his website modestly puts it, Judge Jules is: ‘Master, innovator, creator, leader – one DJ that has been there, done that and done it all again.’

Emerging in the 1990s he was one of the pre-eminent trance and house DJs of the era.

Real name Julius O'Riordan, he famously earned his nickname when he started DJing while studying law at the London School of Economics.

His Ministry of Sound mixes have racked up millions of sales, he had a 16 year residency in Ibiza, as well as shows on BBC Radio1 and Kiss FM, not to mention the numerous awards he's been showered with throughout his career.

In the past decade he has also been a practising lawyer, specialising in the entertainment industry, alongside his DJing.

Tickets for Sunday are £30 each and must be booked by the table in the groups you will be attending in. The music runs from 7.30pm to midnight.