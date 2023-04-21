The Kings Theatre in Southsea will be hosting performers from the 1960s, 70s and 80s as part of its Legends of Variety show.

Tommy Cannon is hosting a star-studded line-up which includes Anita Harris, Bernie Clifton, Freddie ‘Parrot Face’ Davies and more. Variety shows became wildly popular after the First World War and audiences were captivated by comedians, singers, acrobats, sand dancers, ballet stars, magicians, jugglers. Mime artists, circus performers and more.

Legends of Variety is coming to the Kings Theatre this July. Tom Cannon (L), one half of the famous double act Cannon and Ball, will be there.

Legends of Variety aims to put the best classic performers back on stage. Anita Harris has appeared on a whole host of terrestrial television shows such as EastEnders and Mid Summer Murders, while also holding a strong background acting in plays including ‘My Cousin Rachel’.

Her record breaking hit song ‘Just Loving You’ earned a double gold disc for two million sales. Bobby Crush has had a varied career and has been performing as a pianist, songwriter, actor and broadcaster for 50 years.

Another experienced entertainer is Bernie Clifton, who’s career spans 60 years and has performed in front of the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Accomplished actor Freddie Davies, who has starred in over 500 Television and radio shows.

The Grumbleweeds.

With the rest of the line-up filled with Tommy Cannon – one half of the famous duo Cannon and Ball – The Grumbleweeds, who have performed across a myriad of shows, award winning comedian Bill Pearce and renowned magician Paul Zenon, the show promises a whole host of fun.

The show takes place at 2.30pm on July 12. Tickets can be purchased on the King’s Theatre website.

Anita Harris.