News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
3 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
5 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
6 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Legends of Variety: 60s, 70s and 80s stars set to get fans off their feet at Portsmouth's Kings Theatre

Excitement is building as stars from across the decades are set to perform in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:13 BST

The Kings Theatre in Southsea will be hosting performers from the 1960s, 70s and 80s as part of its Legends of Variety show.

Tommy Cannon is hosting a star-studded line-up which includes Anita Harris, Bernie Clifton, Freddie ‘Parrot Face’ Davies and more. Variety shows became wildly popular after the First World War and audiences were captivated by comedians, singers, acrobats, sand dancers, ballet stars, magicians, jugglers. Mime artists, circus performers and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Country on The Coast is back on South Parade Pier

Legends of Variety is coming to the Kings Theatre this July. Tom Cannon (L), one half of the famous double act Cannon and Ball, will be there.Legends of Variety is coming to the Kings Theatre this July. Tom Cannon (L), one half of the famous double act Cannon and Ball, will be there.
Legends of Variety is coming to the Kings Theatre this July. Tom Cannon (L), one half of the famous double act Cannon and Ball, will be there.
Most Popular

    Legends of Variety aims to put the best classic performers back on stage. Anita Harris has appeared on a whole host of terrestrial television shows such as EastEnders and Mid Summer Murders, while also holding a strong background acting in plays including ‘My Cousin Rachel’.

    Her record breaking hit song ‘Just Loving You’ earned a double gold disc for two million sales. Bobby Crush has had a varied career and has been performing as a pianist, songwriter, actor and broadcaster for 50 years.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    SEE ALSO: Portsmouth Vegan Festival takes place this weekend

    Another experienced entertainer is Bernie Clifton, who’s career spans 60 years and has performed in front of the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Accomplished actor Freddie Davies, who has starred in over 500 Television and radio shows.

    The Grumbleweeds.The Grumbleweeds.
    The Grumbleweeds.

    With the rest of the line-up filled with Tommy Cannon – one half of the famous duo Cannon and Ball – The Grumbleweeds, who have performed across a myriad of shows, award winning comedian Bill Pearce and renowned magician Paul Zenon, the show promises a whole host of fun.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The show takes place at 2.30pm on July 12. Tickets can be purchased on the King’s Theatre website.

    Anita Harris.Anita Harris.
    Anita Harris.
    Paul Zenon.Paul Zenon.
    Paul Zenon.
    Related topics:Kings TheatreBernie CliftonLegendsPortsmouthSouthsea