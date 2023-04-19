Advance ticket sales for the festival – which features a range of fantastic food and other vegan products – have been strong and organisers expect the event at the Mountbatten Centre on Sunday, April 23 to be a ‘resounding success’.

Event organiser, Victoria Bryceson said: “We’re getting so much interest in the Portsmouth Vegan Festival this year, its set to be a huge success. This extravaganza will provide the ultimate inspiration for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, those thinking about going vegan or wanting to incorporate more vegan products in their life.”

Portsmouth Vegan Festival will feature over 80 fantastic stalls showcasing the very best of the vegan lifestyle. And it’s not all about food. As well as caterers and food and drink stalls, there will be a wide range of stalls offering skincare, make-up, candles, perfumes, homewares, crafts, gifts and clothing, plus a range of healthy lifestyle choices, charities and not-for-profit organisations. There will be free samples on offer and entry for under-16s is free.

Portsmouth Vegan Festival is taking place this weekend

Caterers will include VDogs, who will be selling their irresistible range of freshly cooked to order vegan hotdogs. Brownins Food is a family run business which originally started on the Caribbean island of Jamaica. Brownin's has developed many recipes over decades and specialise in Caribbean bakery, food and meals. Other caterers include 1218, plantbasecuisine, Greek Vegan Deli, LotusV, Michael’s Caribbean Storehouse and Soy Ahoy.

Also exhibiting is Iuvo Skincare, a family run skincare company created through experimentation and determination during cancer treatment, accompanied with love and support. During this experience, they found a natural raw butter that had nourishing and beneficial effects. This helped with recovery and contributed to a much healthier appearance, inspiring them to create their own skincare range.

Organisations exhibiting include Miracle’s Mission, a non-profit animal welfare organisation that works with sick, injured and difficult animals. Its mission is to provide a place of safety for animals in danger, to educate on the need for neutering both pets and strays and to neuter stray dogs and cats to prevent the birth of more dogs and cats onto the streets.

There will be a stall selling Bo’s Book, a new cook book that features simple, easy-to-follow recipes together with beautiful illustrations of dogs from animal welfare charity, Miracle’s Mission. All the profits go to help needy dogs at Miracle's Mission.

Featured stalls are Miracle’s Mission, VDogs and Oh Oils makers of wonderfully scented aromatherapy oils. Responsibly grown and harvested, vegan, cruelty free, 100 per cent natural and beautifully packaged in totally recycled packaging – even their ribbons used to be plastic bottles. They also sell some original ways to diffuse – car diffusers, natural soba wood flower diffusers, and some diffuser jewellery.

